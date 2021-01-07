Opinion / National
Zimbabwe govt must offer free electricity to people
ZIMBABWE is in crisis, COVID-19 is with us. We are an informal economy and 90% of our workforce lives from hand to mouth.
The government has injected close to $7 billion to fight this pandemic, hence I ask the government to use part of the money to provide free electricity to all urbanites.
The cost of electricity is beyond the reach of ordinary
Zimbabweans and in these times, our listening government has to show concern and care for its citizens and immediately introduce free electricity for all Zimbabweans in urban areas for the next 30 days.
I am aware of the electricity bill involved, but authorities should bear in mind that most people will be without an income during the strict lockdown and the fact that the lockdown was introduced immediately after the holidays does not make things any better.
COVID-19 is here and its spread must be curbed, but hunger will kill us.
Let us save the people by giving them free electricity during this COVID-19-induced 30day lockdown period.
Source - newsday
