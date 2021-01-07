Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

Zimbabwe govt must offer free electricity to people

3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is in crisis, COVID-19 is with us. We are an informal economy and 90% of our workforce lives from hand to mouth.

The government has injected close to $7 billion to fight this pandemic, hence I ask the government to use part of the money to provide free electricity to all urbanites.

The cost of electricity is beyond the reach of ordinary

Zimbabweans and in these times, our listening government has to show concern and care for its citizens and immediately introduce free electricity for all Zimbabweans in urban areas for the next 30 days.

I am aware of the electricity bill involved, but authorities should bear in mind that most people will be without an income during the strict lockdown and the fact that the lockdown was introduced immediately after the holidays does not make things any better.

COVID-19 is here and its spread must be curbed, but hunger will kill us.

Let us save the people by giving them free electricity during this COVID-19-induced 30day lockdown period.



Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khama Billiat suffers fresh setback

2 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zondo commission threatens Jacob Zuma

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

A tribute to a dear sister Eunice Chipawe Chingeya

2 hrs ago | 688 Views

Chamisa made his bed, Zanu-PF says

3 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to go after 15 land barons

3 hrs ago | 1227 Views

200 exam markers test positive, claims Unions

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Govt fumigates public areas

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mnangagwa a dictator, fascist, says Sikhala

3 hrs ago | 1012 Views

ANC tired of Zanu-PF antics

3 hrs ago | 1336 Views

UZ suspends examinations

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

MSU suspends face-to-face lectures

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zupco implements social distancing on commuter omnibuses

3 hrs ago | 432 Views

Dry spell Knox Mutizwa's confidence

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

150 jobless as Inyathi mine closes

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Rule of law now a pipe dream, says ZPP

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Matter of fact!

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

COVID-19 spawns courts backlog

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Harare pulls out all stops to halt Zimra garnish

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mwonzora takes over from Khupe as leader of opposition

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Billiat scoffs at second wife reports

3 hrs ago | 702 Views

Ezinkulu zaseKezi works on two albums

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Son arrested for brutal Mangwe elderly couple killing

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Massive flooding hits Gweru areas

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ramaphosa closes SA border to general traffic

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies Covid-19 fight

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Another prosecutor under probe

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Robbers hijack truck laden with cooking oil

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Forex auction resumes

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown fatigue kicks in

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

Movement of corpses clarified

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Harare motorists sodomising street boys

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Sikhala to spend another night in custody

16 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Darikwa joins Wigan Athletic

16 hrs ago | 1402 Views

21 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

17 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Mohadi to officiate at Brig-Gen Moyo's burial

17 hrs ago | 2194 Views

BREAKING: Ramaphosa closes Beitbridge border posts

17 hrs ago | 7586 Views

Mugwadi's 'mischief' divides Zanu-PF?

19 hrs ago | 5182 Views

Covid-19 statistics: Zimbabwe's reality check

19 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Shooting of a bushbuck lands 4 in prison

20 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Mwonzora's chances (breaking the bi-partisan Zim politics)

20 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Fake 'unity' gestures will never bring Zimbabweans together, but urgent need for real leadership

20 hrs ago | 664 Views

Gold deliveries slump to lowest since 2014

20 hrs ago | 326 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono to ignore bail application

20 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Repatriation of Zimbabweans for burial to continue

20 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabwe inflation closes 2020 at 348,59%

20 hrs ago | 313 Views

Huge crocodile crawls into home

20 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Two retrieved in Gweru mishap

20 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Ramaphosa 'funding' Chamisa's MDC - report

20 hrs ago | 5054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days