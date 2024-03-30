Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / National

The politics of Zimbabwe's land reform: winners and losers

2 mins ago | Views
The political debates about the rights and wrongs of Zimbabwe's land reform continue to occupy many.

The tired, old obsession about how the land was taken and the associated focus on so-called 'cronies' persists, despite much evidence to suggest that the process was highly varied and that most land was occupied by land poor peasants and unemployed people from town, even if some high value land was captured by political elites.

A failure to grasp the complexity of land politics in Zimbabwe plagues policy debates, and the myths that we thought we had challenged in our book 14 years ago frustratingly still rear their head in discussions with donor officials, diplomats, journalists, foreign academics and many others.

Understanding the political implications of the land reform is important, as the articles profiled in this fifth and final blog in the series on new literature on Zimbabwe's land reform show.

For many, the land reform was popular, even if everyone acknowledges the benefits were unevenly shared.

The ruling party knows this and continues to deploy land and liberation rhetoric during election periods.

even the opposition parties agree that land reform is a done deal.

But what in-depth research can reveal is how the politics of land plays out in both the countryside and in peri-urban areas where land reform occurred and how the dynamics of accumulation, differentiation and elite capture results in new interests and political alliances.

Along with many others, we have written quite a bit about this, whether in relation to the politics of A2 farms or the regional politics of the countryside in the lowveld.

What is clear that the dynamics of land invasions, the patterns of subsequent social differentiation and the political mix that emerges is highly varied across the country (including between different rural and (peri-) urban areas) and has changed over time.

The processes of accumulation and their political drivers have changed significantly over the last 24 years.

After the relative continuity of the Mugabe years, it was the ‘coup' that installed emmerson Mnangagwa that brought in some significant changes.

The rhetoric of Zimbabwe being ‘open for business' hailed a much more explicit commitment to neoliberal style economic policy aimed at encouraging investment and facilitating entrepreneurship.

The politics of the so-called second republic under Mnangagwa is discussed in an edited book edited by Gorden Moyo and Kirk Helliker.

This is a companion volume to Grasian Mkodzongi's excellent edited book, The Future of Zimbabwe's Agarian Sector, which again looks at the post Mnangagwa era fo-
cusing in on agrarian issues (including our chapter on the politics of A2 farms).

Both books signal the important changes that have unfolded since 2017, making the agrarian dynamic in land reform areas even more complex.

While only touched on briefly in these books, the post-2017 period has also been marked by a continued collapse of the economy and a massively expanded scale of corruption.

While present before, the corruption that Thomas Mapfumo complained about in his 1989 release is vast, reaching throughout the economy and across the state with major implications for land politics, and wider livelihood opportunities.

The cabinet minister, Maurice Nyagumbo, who took his own life in 1989 because he was ashamed of being linked to the Willowgate scandal involving the illegal sale of government vehicles on the black market, would be truly appalled.

In his paper in the Journal of Southern African Studies – Social Differentiation and ‘Accumulation from Above' in Zimbabwe's Politicised Agrarian Landscape, Phillan Zamchiya extrapolates his very interesting and thorough field studies from Chipinge to make a wider case about how land reform is a process of 'accumulation from above'.

He argues that much work (including our own and that of the Sam Moyo African Institute of Agrarian Studies) offers only a ‘materialist explanation' of social differentiation, centred on an analysis of class dynamics, while not paying close enough attention to the role of wider state practices and political processes involved in shaping accumulation dynamics in highly politicised agrarian landscapes.

Making use of the late Alex Magaisa's database on farm mechanisation, he argues that there was significant capture by ruling party elites in a process of extended patronage including cabinet ministers, judges, members of the security sector, civil servants, national election administrators and traditional leaders.

Noone denies that this happened (the government data show it), but much fieldbased data shows that the extent of such patronage was quite contained.

Most land reform beneficiaries saw none of these benefits, just as has been the case with command agriculture.

This well documented pattern – in our sites in Masvingo only 1% of households received anything from the scheme – makes this critique somewhat puzzling.

As Mahmood Mamdani argued long ago (and by Ben Cousins more recently), processes of accumulation from above and below work in tandem.

The task of the analyst is to tease out how they intersect and influence the outcomes over time.

In some cases it may be that elite patronage dominated (and perhaps this was so in the Chipinge case study as it did not involve a land invasion involving a diverse array of people), but in other cases (and certainly all ours, even in the high potential area of Mvurwi) the dynamic of accumulation from below is the main story, certainly in all A1 cases and even most A2 ones too (although these have been less successful).

Inevitably there have been successes and failures of land reform, each with political consequences.

As readers of this blog will know, our work has concentrated on rural areas across the country, but land politics is especially hot in urban areas, as earlier blogs have discussed.

A number of new papers focus on these processes.

For example, Aaron Rwodzi argues in an article in the Southern Journal for Contemporary history – Land Resettlement and elite Monopoly in Peri-urban harare: The Colonial Legacy of Land Ownership in Post-colonial Zimbabwe, 2000-2019 – that in the case of urban harare "instead of land being distributed to the deserving poor peasants, farmers and the vulnerable, land barons emerged from the ruling elite, business tycoons and war veterans who allocated to themselves land and multiple farms".

This had important echoes of what happened during the colonial land distribution process.

The lack of political accountability of such land barons and their patrons meant that a politically powerful group could emerge in these urban areas following land reform, both restricting access to land and exerting (party) political control.

Jo McGregor and Kudzai Chatiza offer an important analysis of why such patronage dynamics, firmly linked to ruling party power, emerge in peri-urban spaces.

Again taking the case of harare in the book chapter, The Politics of harareʼs Periphery, they show how the emergence of a strong opposition politics in Zimbabwe's urban areas resulted in a strategy by the ruling party to impose control over the peri-urban areas, and particularly through land.

This pattern of political control is also observed by Johannes Bhanye, Ruvimbo hazel Shayamunda, Rumbidzai Irene Mpahlo, Abraham Matamanda and Lameck Kachena in their Land Use Policy paper, Land politics and settlers' responses to land tenure under threat in emerging peri-urban spaces in Zimbabwe.

Based on a case study from Caledonia peri-urban settlement east of harare, the paper focuses on the lived experiences of vulnerable peri-urban settlers, documenting the struggles against land grabbing by influential elites and attempts at regulation by local authorities.

Unlike the other studies that focus on the practices of land barons and the role of the ruling party, this paper is more grounded in the actual practices of local residents.

This blog was written by Ian Scoones and first appeared on Zimbabweland

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Opposition Politics is dead in Zimbabwe.

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa has not stopped Madzibaba Ishmael prosecution

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimra's new tax system slammed

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Comedians target 'wealth' around Wicknell Chivayo

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa government's game of darkness

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Naked fish poacher arrested

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe politics is a rat race and the antagonists' trump cards are deception and betrayal

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Transparency and Accountability vital when appointing the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

11 mins ago | 7 Views

It's easier to topple your mentor than run a country, isn't it Mr. President?

16 mins ago | 4 Views

Sungura lovers brave rains at Macheso's gig

17 mins ago | 9 Views

Suspected thief bashed to death

24 mins ago | 15 Views

Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

27 mins ago | 9 Views

Mambo Dhuterere, wife scam church

29 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa allies stampede for Blue movement positions

1 hr ago | 132 Views

US$15,000 bribe demand haunts top officials

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Maize, mealie meal prices skyrocket

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Tagwirei-linked firm in Zisco 'asset stripping orgy'

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

1 hr ago | 66 Views

New UK visa rules deter Zimbabwean migrants

7 hrs ago | 823 Views

Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Ndebeles will never be good enough for the rabid tribalists

8 hrs ago | 652 Views

Government takes over third-party motor vehicle insurance

8 hrs ago | 922 Views

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

24 hrs ago | 2925 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

24 hrs ago | 2132 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

24 hrs ago | 360 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 944 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

30 Mar 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1119 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

30 Mar 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1054 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

30 Mar 2024 at 14:29hrs | 858 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

30 Mar 2024 at 14:02hrs | 514 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

30 Mar 2024 at 13:43hrs | 9049 Views

CCC hara-kiri

30 Mar 2024 at 13:42hrs | 351 Views

Zimbabwe bans importation of 10-year-old used vehicles

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 393 Views

Bosso on the rise

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 184 Views

Zinara tightens screws on govt vehicle exemptions

30 Mar 2024 at 13:41hrs | 382 Views

'FIU and CIO are incompetent' Rutendo Matinyarare says

30 Mar 2024 at 12:49hrs | 781 Views

Man loses testicle in a brutal attack

29 Mar 2024 at 22:46hrs | 1863 Views

Attempt on Zuma's life flops?

29 Mar 2024 at 19:28hrs | 1823 Views

Tribalist student caged for racial profiling

29 Mar 2024 at 19:18hrs | 1416 Views

Why Mnangagwa cut short Mangudya's Zimbabwe Reserve Bank stay

29 Mar 2024 at 04:52hrs | 2905 Views

'Are there quality leaders - no paying lip service to free elections?' Need discerning and lip-reading voters to find them

28 Mar 2024 at 22:57hrs | 289 Views

In Defense of Starlink, Remember, How we treated Strive Masiyiwa when he wanted to setup Econet Wireless Zimbabwe

28 Mar 2024 at 22:54hrs | 2593 Views

Zimbabwe is a failed state in dire need of democratic reforms. We must stop Mnangagwa 'cementing' the dictatorship

28 Mar 2024 at 22:49hrs | 809 Views

South Africa's Electoral Commission bars Zuma

28 Mar 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1967 Views

Australia tightens visa regime

28 Mar 2024 at 17:13hrs | 1703 Views

US$5 armed thief sentenced to 20 years in prison

28 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 823 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short Mangudya's term at RBZ

28 Mar 2024 at 16:10hrs | 1664 Views

New RBZ Governor to hit the ground running

28 Mar 2024 at 15:45hrs | 728 Views