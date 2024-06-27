Bedroom 'scam' alert

Opinion / National

It feels good to be back after a long time. Nowadays, there are several corners in town where you will see lots of women and men flocking especially towards sunset.You are likely to think that they are getting relish since they will be on their way home, but guess what, nope. These are popular corners where magic bedroom "spices" are sold.They are said to do all different wonders and since the day I enquired about these magic bedroom spices, I concluded that indeed the bedroom game is now full of scammers.One good thing that all these magic spices are said to have in common is making your partner enjoy, but note that I did not say satisfied.People should stop being bedroom fraudsters! The issue of bedroom spices is a topic for another day, but for now, let me stick to discouraging people from adult game cheating.Stop it! If you have been to those corners you know what am talking to. I know if one is a woman will rush to defend herself by saying those spices are for tightness and heat. On the other hand, men say it is for lasting long. Unfortunately, the "robbery" part is that he even fails to stand the heat and it becomes game over before you even enjoy it.The adult game is meant to be enjoyed and leave both parties satisfied. Next time choose wisely that magic bedroom spice.Women are not the only perpetrators in all this. Some men also take these bedroom magic spices in the name of lasting long in bed. How long is a long time?This becomes another bedroom scam and truth be told, because of taking too long, you are likely to leave your partner unsatisfied as well. As much as women do not want "two-minute noodles" in the bedroom, spare them from an unending marathon that leaves the vajayjay bruised.In the adult game, women want to reach the big O and also witness the other person joining the party. Unfortunately, you then find these magic spices spoiling all this and you both end up faking it.These are some of the causes why both women and men are faking reaching the big O. It is real, now if you are not alert, you will always be scammed in your bedroom. It is an open secret that some women have always faked reaching the big O. Some of the reasons have ranged from wanting to spare the men's feelings as they would be having difficulties in having it.But lately, it seems more and more men are coming out and admitting to faking it as well. Bedroom scam alert! According to experts, men who fake it do so for the same reasons that women do, to spare their partners' feelings.Other reasons include not being in the mood for an adult game, being intoxicated, or simply being accused of taking too long to come and in some cases, someone would have invited trouble, by using those magic bedroom spices.Fortunately for women, it's easy to get away with faking the big O without your partner suspecting a thing, but signs that a man is faking it are quite easy to detect, provided you know what you are looking for.When a man is faking it, there are no traces of semen, but at least if you are using protection that is a dead giveaway with one rushing to the bathroom before noticing anything. So next time you see him rushing to the bathroom, red flag! I believe it is important to try and have a glimpse of the used condom at times.On the other hand, if he maintains his erection a little too long after he claims to have reached big O, it's probably fake. Unlike women, men need a recovery period between rounds.Next time, please do not tell ushe went three rounds continuously because we get embarrassed on your behalf that you see a victim of a bedroom scammer.The truth is, most women, especially those who have been with their partners for a while, know the sound he makes when he is about to come. The sound is unique and extremely difficult to re-enact, and if it sounds different, he probably faked it. Pay attention to his sound, his gestures and the way he holds you tightly.These are all reflexes that are unplanned and happen naturally when a man reaches the big O. You usually can tell if someone is not being genuine about all of these.Let's get real, the adult game must be enjoyed fully with women having multiple orgasms before the man calls it a day as well.Do not miss next week's column as we go deeper into real satisfaction. No, to bedroom scammers, it must be serious business!Feedback: nhlancube66@gmail.com