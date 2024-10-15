Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

Opinion / National

Zimbabwe has recently experienced a troubling rise in cyber attacks affecting almost everyone, with the latest affecting local entities like banks. At a recent Cybersecurity Conference in Harare, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Tatenda Mavetera, emphasised the urgent need for improved cybersecurity measures in the country, noting that cybercrime is not just a global issue but also a pressing local concern.Despite the alarming statistics shared by Mavetera, there remains a significant gap in localised data and research on cybersecurity threats specific to Zimbabwe, yet almost every citizen both urban and rural are affected. This lack of local statistics is concerning for several reasons.Firstly, the absence of statistics from local research institutions, potentially funded by the Universal Services Fund (USF), inhibits a nuanced understanding of the unique cybersecurity landscape in Zimbabwe. Global reports, such as the 2023 Cybersecurity Ventures report, provide valuable insights into international trends and costs associated with cybercrime, projecting that global cybercrime costs could reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025. However, these figures do not account for local factors that contribute to the vulnerability of Zimbabwean entities.Locally produced statistics would offer a clearer picture of the types of cyber threats faced by Zimbabwean businesses and individuals, allowing for tailored strategies to combat them. For instance, while ransomware attacks surged globally by 105% in 2022, it is crucial to understand how this trend manifests locally, what industries are most affected and what specific tactics are being employed by cybercriminals in Zimbabwe.Moreover, having local data would enable the government and private sector to develop more effective policies and strategies to enhance cybersecurity. Mavetera pointed out that a significant portion of cyber incidents in Zimbabwe includes phishing attacks, which have become a common threat. By understanding the demographics most affected and the common methods used in these attacks, targeted educational campaigns and preventive measures can be implemented.Investment in local research can uncover patterns and trends that are specific to the Zimbabwean context, making the fight against cybercrime more effective. For example, if data reveals that a particular demographic is more susceptible to phishing scams, educational initiatives can be designed to cater specifically for that group.Mavetera emphasised the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders in combating cybercrime. Having robust local statistics would facilitate public-private partnerships where both sectors can share knowledge and resources. With better data, local entities can work together to devise comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks that address the unique challenges faced by Zimbabwe.As Zimbabwe observes National Cyber Security Awareness Month, it is imperative to recognise that cybersecurity is a collective responsibility. Mavetera's assertion that "Cyber Security begins with me, Cyber Security begins with you, Cyber Security begins with all of us" underscores the need for community involvement in safeguarding against cyber threats.To effectively combat cybercrime, it is essential to establish a foundation of local research and statistics. This will empower stakeholders to take informed actions, ultimately strengthening the cybersecurity posture of Zimbabwe as a whole. In a world where cyber threats are ever-evolving, local data is not just beneficial; it is a necessity for building a resilient and secure digital environment.