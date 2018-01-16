Detestable sin with idols in Church

Opinion / Religion

The LORD our GOD, the LORD is ONE ! There is no other! GOD does not and will NEVER share his glory with an idol! Never EVER! It is clearly written,"Do not make idols or set up an image or a sacred stone for yourselves, and do not place a carved stone in your land to bow down before it. I am the Lord your God." Leviticus 26:1So what are sacred stones doing in christian lives ? What are sacred stones doing in the land? What are the so called prophets doing, bowing down to idols!? What is the congregation doing, bowing down to the works of mans hands!? Surely nothing is hidden from the LORD JESUS!How dare the church become so unfaithful ! How dare they bestow the glory of THE LIVING GOD on mere mortals and the work of mans hands! How dare they carve a piece of wood or stone and bow down before it, calling it a god! The abominable thing can not even walk, talk, neither has it any breath in it. Yet the harlot children burn incense to it, proclaiming the work of their hands to be a god.They have exchanged the glory of THE LIVING GOD for idols and become utterly worthless. They are an accursed breed, whose minds have become depraved. They are worshiping demons and conjuring impure spirits in their wicked rites. What an accursed brood of vipers whose end is unquenchable fire, if they do not REPENT.Sadly, the bible says many of them refuse to repent, even when the wrath of God will fall on them."The rest of mankind who were not killed by these plagues still did not repent of the work of their hands; they did not stop worshiping demons, and idols of gold, silver, bronze, stone and wood - idols that cannot see or hear or walk." Revelation 9:20Idols are not GOD! No one has ever seen GOD except the Son who came from the FATHER, so how can anyone carve anything in some likeness and call the thing god?"No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is himself God and is in closest relationship with the Father, has made him known." John 1:18Some have carved wood and stone and called it JESUS, proceeding to bow before it and burn incense to the abomination! Is that how we worship THE HOLY AND ETERNAL GOD?"God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in the Spirit and in truth." John 4:24That means without the HOLY SPIRIT, you can not worship the LIVING GOD! Without the HOLY SPIRIT from JESUS you can not please GOD. Without faith in JESUS you can not receive THE HOLY SPIRIT! THE HOLY SPIRIT IS THE SPIRIT OF TRUTH!But the church is filled with another spirit, a spirit of error which is from the darkness and motivated by satan! If she had the HOLY SPIRIT there is no way she would worship created things and the work of mans hands. So why is the church and christian bowing down before idols? How dare she call herself christian? She is the worst harlot on earth, the most unfaithful of the unfaithful!"For there is one God and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus," 1 Timothy 2:5So how can a statue, an idol, a piece of wood or stone or gold or silver or whatever, how can it mediate between mankind and GOD?Some call their statues Saint what, Marry what? Some call their statues ishtar, queen of heaven, baal, molek, whatever they call it does not make it a god! It is NOT and will NEVER be true worship. NEVER EVER! A statue or painting can not and will NEVER mediate between GOD and mankind. NO! It is an abomination. It should be crashed to pieces and burnt in fire! Its altars should be demolished and burned!"In the past God overlooked such ignorance, but now he commands all people everywhere to repent." Acts 17:30If you refuse to REPENT then I wash my hands. I have done my part. I have warned you. Who can withstand the wrath of GOD? Can you withstand the wrath of GOD? Will you refuse to REPENT?Those who want to REPENT, let us return to JESUS right away!Say,Dear LORD JESUS, MIGHTY FATHER, MIGHTY HOLY SPIRIT. I am a terrible sinner. I have worshipped idols. I repent of all idolatry and its practices. I repent of exalting created things above my LORD AND GOD JESUS. I repent of worshiping abominations. I resolve to get rid of all idols and to destroy them and stop worshiping them. So help me JESUS. Fill me with courage. Fill me with your HOLY SPIRIT that I may worship you in truth and SPIRIT. Teach me your ways. Use me to preach the good news of Jesus. May I never be put to shame because today I put my faith in JESUS AND MY GOD and I confess with my mouth that JESUS IS LORD. Today I am born again. AMEN.Blessing.LORD JESUS, thank you for your precious blood that you shed for us, the blood that cleanses us from sin, even the sin of idolatry. I repent for all wickedness and all idolatry on earth. I repent for all who have ever bowed before the abominations. Disconnect them from the idols LORD JESUS. Help them to know you. Protect all who have repented here. Baptise them with fire of the HOLY SPIRIT. Give them new hearts that are not defiled. Save them from the wicked one satan. Write and keep their names in the BOOK OF LIFE. Amen.Shalom
Muranda wa Mwari