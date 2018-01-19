Overcoming Temptation

Opinion / Religion

Beware of the evil desires, for they will certainly drag you away into temptation, sin and death. Many have been brought down and perished because of evil desires. Therefore, rid your hearts of evil desires which bring death. Through evil desires many have fallen to adultery, fornication, sexual sin, the occult, sorcery, magic, idolatry, murder, slander, strife, corruption and all manner of wickedness. Evil desires bring death to the sinner! So be careful about harbouring evil desires in your heart because you will certainly be defiled by them.It is written,"When tempted, no one should say, "God is tempting me." For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does he tempt anyone; but each person is tempted when they are dragged away by their own evil desire and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death." James 1:13-15It is common that all mankind will be tempted. But thanks to JESUS, there is a way out for those who fear the LORD and shun evil. The adversary satan knows how to present and package sin in the most alluring fashion and many are seduced and led astray as a result.It is written and remains written,"No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it."1 Corinthians 10:13JESUS is the way out and that means without faith in JESUS it is difficult for anyone to overcome temptation. The LORD JESUS was tempted by satan but he did not sin. HE alone is the sinless ONE in whom we are saved, through faith in HIM.Jesus the Great High Priest:"Therefore, since we have a great high priest who has ascended into heaven,Jesus the Son of God, let us hold firmly to the faith we profess. For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are—yet he did not sin. Let us then approach God's throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need." Hebrews 4:14-16So FAITH in JESUS is key to overcoming temptation. Faith means believing JESUS. There is no room for doubt! True faith is absolute, resolute and is most pleasing to GOD. Faith means when the LORD tells you to flee from sexual sin, you must FLEE. Ask no questions, just FLEE! JESUS alone is able to help us and only through JESUS can we approach GOD THE FATHER with confidence that he will hear us and deliver us from sin, since HE is the atoning sacrifice for sin."For this reason he had to be made like them, fully human in every way, in order that he might become a merciful and faithful high priest in service to God, and that he might make atonement for the sins of the people. Because he himself suffered when he was tempted, he is able to help those who are being tempted." Hebrews 2:17-18PRAISE JESUS OUR GREAT AND CAPABLE HIGH PRIEST. He is able to help us who are being tempted by satan. He defeated satan and so he is able to help us defeat the enemy. So let us hold on in faith to JESUS and obey his every command, for he loved us. GOD THE FATHER loved us so much in sending his only begotten son to be our sin offering. Glory to GOD THE FATHER and his son JESUS!JESUS IS THE ANSWER!If you believe JESUS then sin can no longer be your master! You are to DISOBEY all evil desires in the name of JESUS! Disobey satan! Disobey sin! Sin is not your master! Obey your master JESUS and GOD. If you are truly alive in Christ Jesus, then offer yourself as an instrument of the righteousness that comes through FAITH in THE LORD JESUS!"In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus. Therefore do not let sin reign in your mortal body so that you obey its evil desires. Do not offer any part of yourself to sin as an instrument of wickedness, but rather offer yourselves to God as those who have been brought from death to life; and offer every part of yourself to him as an instrument of righteousness. Romans 6:11-13When we are truly born again in JESUS, then we are to shed the earthly nature and put on the divine nature that is from the HOLY SPIRIT. We are to walk in the HOLY SPIRIT at all times and we will not obey the sinful nature, for the HOLY SPIRIT, whom JESUS AND GOD THE FATHER gives us, is able to help us at all times."Put to death, therefore, whatever belongs to your earthly nature: sexual immorality, impurity, lust, evil desires and greed, which is idolatry." Colossians 3:5True christians have an obligation. We have an obligation not to the sinful nature and its human desires but to the will of GOD. We therefore must resist the evil desires and flee from them. Instead we must pursue faith, love and peace."Flee the evil desires of youth and pursue righteousness, faith, love and peace, along with those who call on the Lord out of a pure heart." 2 Timothy 2:22Doing the will of God through faith in Jesus will give the believer VICTORY in JESUS over temptation and sin. The will of God is clearly stated in 1 Thessalonians 4:3-5,"It is God's will that you should be sanctified: that you should avoid sexual immorality; 4 that each of you should learn to control your own body in a way that is holy and honorable, not in passionate lust like the pagans, who do not know God; 6 and that in this matter no one should wrong or take advantage of a brother or sister. The Lord will punish all those who commit such sins, as we told you and warned you before. For God did not call us to be impure, but to live a holy life. Therefore, anyone who rejects this instruction does not reject a human being but God, the very God who gives you his Holy Spirit".So be careful that you do not reject the above instruction because doing so amounts to rejecting God and yoking yourself to the adversary. This is very serious indeed for the believer. So by all means, avoid and flee from sexual immorality which will make you impure and uninhabitable for the HOLY SPIRIT. This is our noble calling, to be vessels of the HOLY SPIRIT and we have an obligation to keep the temple clean and free from sexual impurity.If you have been in sexual impurity, today is the day you come out of it for good, by the grace of Jesus. You have to make that choice.Those who have firmly decided to be vessels of the HOLY SPIRIT, let us return to JESUS and GOD THE FATHER right away.Say,Dear JESUS, MIGHTY GOD, PRECIOUS HOLY SPIRIT, I am a sinner. I have been in sexual impurity and defiled the temple which is my body. Cleanse me of all filth. Make me clean and habitable for your MIGHTY HOLY SPIRIT. Lead me not into temptation but deliver me from the wicked one. Today I receive you JESUS, I receive you Father, I receive you Holy Spirit. I have crossed over from death to life and I confess with my mouth that JESUS IS LORD. So help me JESUS to overcome temptation. Please write and keep my name in the BOOK OF LIFE. Amen.BlessingLORD JESUS, MIGHTY GOD, PRECIOUS HOLY SPIRIT, thank you for the blood of JESUS which cleanses us from all sin. LORD all who have repented here are now firmly in the hands of JESUS and no one can snatch them out of your hands. Help them to overcome the temptations. Disconnect their hearts from evil desires. Separate them from wickedness and establish them as true holy vessels of the HOLY SPIRIT. May you use them for your Kingdom. Bless their homes, bless their families, bless all who are sick or those who lack any good thing. I commit them all into the hands of JESUS. AMEN.