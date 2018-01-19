Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Religion

Christian rape epidemic

6 hrs ago | Views
Almost daily we read that some pastor raped someone, even young children have been raped by so called pastors and men of God! Is that true and proper worship? When the congregation is dressed in revealing clothing, exposing their bosoms and legs, is that true and proper worship? When they are dancing immoral dances in church is that true and proper worship? They are busy getting each other pregnant right in Church! They are busy having affairs right in church! Is this true and proper worship?

So much has been claimed to be true and proper worship of God. These days, many believe "the sow a seed and get a miracle" doctrine is true worship. Some believe adhering to so called modern day prophets or even prophetess is true and proper worship. Others believe worshiping icons, images and statues of Jesus or Marry or some saints is true worship. Some have gone as far as handling poisonous live snakes during service, to demonstrate their proper and true worship. Many believe that if a so called man of God is driving a Bentley or owns a private jet, then surely true and proper worship is at hand.

But what is TRUE AND PROPER WORSHIP? Praise be to JESUS because the bible has the answer! It is the infallible WORD OF GOD.

It is written and remains written,

"Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God's mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship." Romans 12:1

There you go now. We are commanded by the WORD OF GOD to offer our bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God-THIS IS YOUR TRUE AND PROPER WORSHIP!

Yet many christians are using their bodies in sexual sin. They are watching p*rn. They are in illicit affairs. They are in lust, fornication and adultery! A quick look at internet statistics shows that in many countries were there are christians, PORN is one of the most frequented websites online. One has to ask, how many christians are watching and consuming the filth? Is that not dishonouring THE LIVING GOD? Is that true and proper worship?

Many have become a living sacrilege to GOD. They are violating the command of GOD! The are desecrating the body which is the temple of GOD, THE HOLY SPIRIT! They are worshiping literally in their nud* fashions with their tight and revealing lewd fashions! They are in detestable orgies and claim to be true Christians. Is this not rebellion against GOD! Hasn't the church rebelled against JESUS? And on top of that they are busy praying for earthly blessings. They are praying for fashion, bentleys, laptops, internet, technology yet they are nak*d before THE LORD!

So which GOD are they worshiping in sexual sin which christians are full of? Which God then is blessing them with material things, while they are in that nak*d state of affairs? Which gospel are they in? Is that not trampling the holy blood of Jesus?

If you are reading this and you know you are not standing right with the LORD, today you must choose whom you serve, wether the LIVING GOD and his SON JESUS or some other god! Choose whom you worship!

Those who choose JESUS and GOD THE FATHER, let us repent and return to GOD right away!

Say,

Dear Jesus, I repent of dishonouring my body with sexual sin. I repent of lusting. I repent of sexual sin. I repent of p*rnography and all manner of wickedness. Cleanse me from all filth and please fill me with your precious Holy Spirit, that he may dwell in me. Help me to be an honourable vessel of the Holy Spirit. Separate me from the apostasy that has taken hold of the church.  Please write and keep my name in the BOOK OF LIFE OF JESUS. Today I receive you JESUS, I receive you FATHER, I receive you Holy Spirit and I am born again. Amen.

Warning and Blessing:

Those who have repented, I warn you to FLEE FROM SEXUAL SIN! It is written, "But whoever is united with the Lord is one with him in spirit.Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies." 1 Corinthians 6:17-20

That is your true and proper worship. Anyone who rejects this instruction, rejects the very GOD who gives his Holy Spirit.

It is written,

"It is God's will that you should be sanctified: that you should avoid sexual immorality; that each of you should learn to control your own body in a way that is holy and honorable, not in passionate lust like the pagans, who do not know God;  and that in this matter no one should wrong or take advantage of a brother or sister.The Lord will punish all those who commit such sins, as we told you and warned you before. For God did not call us to be impure, but to live a holy life. Therefore, anyone who rejects this instruction does not reject a human being but God, the very God who gives you his Holy Spirit." 1 Thessalonians 4:3-7


THE LORD JESUS BLESS all who REPENT and heed this warning and may those who do so be blessed in this age and in the age to come. MAY THEY NEVER LOSE THEIR REWARD. May their names never be blotted out from the BOOK OF LIFE. MAY THE Holy Spirit guide them and lead them and help them in all things. May they be sanctified and set apart for the inheritance of JESUS. AMEN.

Shalom.

Muranda wa Mwari, Tendai Tagarira
www.murandawamwari.com
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tendai Tagarira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutare airport on the cards

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

POTRAZ opens up

5 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Four family members mauled by a lone hyena

5 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Illegal settlers chop down 5000 mango trees

6 hrs ago | 2592 Views

Vigil mourns Roy Bennett 'Pachedu'

7 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to account for Gukurahundi genocide as an individual

7 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Zipra veterans gather before approaching Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4634 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Tsvangirai captured?

12 hrs ago | 4457 Views

MPs to get cars for free

12 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Grace Mugabe's fancy vehicles in freak accident?

12 hrs ago | 3181 Views

Mnangagwa runs the rule on Cabinet

12 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zimbabwe economic gospel to Davos

12 hrs ago | 854 Views

'Fake prophecies' haunts Makandiwa

12 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Majaivana unlikely to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon

12 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Who should be afraid of elections MDC-T or Zanu-PF?

12 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa embarks on a charm offensive

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Postponement of polls out of the question'

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa plans economic revival

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa fails to 'coup' cash crisis

12 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bosso Electoral Committee begins verification of nominees

12 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo residents threaten to sue town clerk

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mohadi speaks reconciliation

12 hrs ago | 450 Views

Female fraudster poses as Zimra official

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

Ex-cop jailed for impersonation

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Bond notes removal will stabilise prices'

12 hrs ago | 967 Views

'Mudzingwa, Munawa not spent forces'

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Police saga exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

13 hrs ago | 4627 Views

Vendors give govt 48-hour ultimatum to create jobs

13 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

13 hrs ago | 1453 Views

'Operation restore Bosso legacy'

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chiyangwa's fight for life

13 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Criminal law must deal seriously with gender based violence - Lawyer

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa's administration rapped over selective application of law against G40

14 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa's final letter to Mugabe

14 hrs ago | 7788 Views

ZimRights scales up BVR mobilisation

15 hrs ago | 190 Views

Setting the record straight on the political future of Mthwakazi

15 hrs ago | 590 Views

G40 will rally for Mujuru during elections - philosopher

15 hrs ago | 836 Views

‎Mnangagwa why not ask the victims of Gukurahundi genocide if you are genuine?

15 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu PF strongholds have already rigged elections - analyst

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Sex worker on the run after stabbing a client

15 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to his word, urges diaspora to register to vote

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

SA construction firm eyes Matabeleland venture

16 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Is Jah Prayzah strangling his own baby?

16 hrs ago | 6464 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zim pitch to the world

16 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zanu PF G40 anti-corruption goes into overdrive - ours is political, anti-vote rigging overdrive

16 hrs ago | 768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days