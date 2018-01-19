Christian rape epidemic

Opinion / Religion

Almost daily we read that some pastor raped someone, even young children have been raped by so called pastors and men of God! Is that true and proper worship? When the congregation is dressed in revealing clothing, exposing their bosoms and legs, is that true and proper worship? When they are dancing immoral dances in church is that true and proper worship? They are busy getting each other pregnant right in Church! They are busy having affairs right in church! Is this true and proper worship?So much has been claimed to be true and proper worship of God. These days, many believe "the sow a seed and get a miracle" doctrine is true worship. Some believe adhering to so called modern day prophets or even prophetess is true and proper worship. Others believe worshiping icons, images and statues of Jesus or Marry or some saints is true worship. Some have gone as far as handling poisonous live snakes during service, to demonstrate their proper and true worship. Many believe that if a so called man of God is driving a Bentley or owns a private jet, then surely true and proper worship is at hand.But what is TRUE AND PROPER WORSHIP? Praise be to JESUS because the bible has the answer! It is the infallible WORD OF GOD.It is written and remains written,"Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God's mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship." Romans 12:1There you go now. We are commanded by the WORD OF GOD to offer our bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God-THIS IS YOUR TRUE AND PROPER WORSHIP!Yet many christians are using their bodies in sexual sin. They are watching p*rn. They are in illicit affairs. They are in lust, fornication and adultery! A quick look at internet statistics shows that in many countries were there are christians, PORN is one of the most frequented websites online. One has to ask, how many christians are watching and consuming the filth? Is that not dishonouring THE LIVING GOD? Is that true and proper worship?Many have become a living sacrilege to GOD. They are violating the command of GOD! The are desecrating the body which is the temple of GOD, THE HOLY SPIRIT! They are worshiping literally in their nud* fashions with their tight and revealing lewd fashions! They are in detestable orgies and claim to be true Christians. Is this not rebellion against GOD! Hasn't the church rebelled against JESUS? And on top of that they are busy praying for earthly blessings. They are praying for fashion, bentleys, laptops, internet, technology yet they are nak*d before THE LORD!So which GOD are they worshiping in sexual sin which christians are full of? Which God then is blessing them with material things, while they are in that nak*d state of affairs? Which gospel are they in? Is that not trampling the holy blood of Jesus?If you are reading this and you know you are not standing right with the LORD, today you must choose whom you serve, wether the LIVING GOD and his SON JESUS or some other god! Choose whom you worship!Those who choose JESUS and GOD THE FATHER, let us repent and return to GOD right away!Say,Dear Jesus, I repent of dishonouring my body with sexual sin. I repent of lusting. I repent of sexual sin. I repent of p*rnography and all manner of wickedness. Cleanse me from all filth and please fill me with your precious Holy Spirit, that he may dwell in me. Help me to be an honourable vessel of the Holy Spirit. Separate me from the apostasy that has taken hold of the church. Please write and keep my name in the BOOK OF LIFE OF JESUS. Today I receive you JESUS, I receive you FATHER, I receive you Holy Spirit and I am born again. Amen.Warning and Blessing:Those who have repented, I warn you to FLEE FROM SEXUAL SIN! It is written, "But whoever is united with the Lord is one with him in spirit.Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies." 1 Corinthians 6:17-20That is your true and proper worship. Anyone who rejects this instruction, rejects the very GOD who gives his Holy Spirit.It is written,"It is God's will that you should be sanctified: that you should avoid sexual immorality; that each of you should learn to control your own body in a way that is holy and honorable, not in passionate lust like the pagans, who do not know God; and that in this matter no one should wrong or take advantage of a brother or sister.The Lord will punish all those who commit such sins, as we told you and warned you before. For God did not call us to be impure, but to live a holy life. Therefore, anyone who rejects this instruction does not reject a human being but God, the very God who gives you his Holy Spirit." 1 Thessalonians 4:3-7THE LORD JESUS BLESS all who REPENT and heed this warning and may those who do so be blessed in this age and in the age to come. MAY THEY NEVER LOSE THEIR REWARD. May their names never be blotted out from the BOOK OF LIFE. MAY THE Holy Spirit guide them and lead them and help them in all things. May they be sanctified and set apart for the inheritance of JESUS. AMEN.Shalom.Muranda wa Mwari, Tendai Tagarira