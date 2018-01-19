Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Religion

Run your Race

5 hrs ago | Views
People should learn to personally gain their success. Through prayer and fasting, but more importantly by having faith. That is why in church some are blessed while others are not, this is because some people lack faith while while others have faith hence differences. Yes we have Pastors, Elders, Bishops, Mentors etc, but never rely much on those people, rely more on God.

If those people die or go far away from you, how are you going to survive? If they are no more phones, how are you going to talk or communicate with them? Yes you may need people to help you fight your battles but never let others make main decisions. It is your battle and not theirs. If you win,you win alone; if you lose, you lose alone and if you die,you die alone.

Take responsibility of your own life. We all have our races to run. In life, you do not have to give up but keep fighting and never give up. Do not expect the church to fight for you or to win for you, never expect a Pastor, Bishop or Deacon to win for you. You need the courage, confidence, strength, focus, faith and other things to fight as weapons to help you fight.

If one weapon is missing then winning can be highly impossible if not difficult. People should be careful with churches of nowadays, like the church of Pastor Mboro. People are made to drink dettol, spray doom etc… for the why? But why?

People should go to church for the word, which is the feeding of the soul than to go to church is search for miracles and other things. Go learn and understand the word although some Pastors are now giving wrong interpretations of the word which suits their own desires or what they want to see happening. Never go to church in search for miracles or prophecy.

One man for himself, God for us all…

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Dunlop tyres on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Chev cruise on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Tyre on sale

4 plate stove on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabweans unsettled as SA police launch 'Operation Fiela 2'

25 mins ago | 320 Views

WATCH- Mnangagwa grilled on rule of law by CNN

28 mins ago | 296 Views

Chinamasa slammed for defending Obert Mpofu

48 mins ago | 436 Views

Chigwedere want judges to fatally shoot him

48 mins ago | 323 Views

'Mnangagwa must seize Grace Mugabe cars, farms,' says Mliswa

1 hr ago | 765 Views

Brethren In Christ Church pastor Mabhena dies

1 hr ago | 830 Views

Emirates Offers Zimbabwe Special Fares to Dubai

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Obert Mpofu's woes mount

2 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Mnangagwa denies 20,000 civilians killed during Zimbabwe genocide

2 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Woman bashed for pestering hubby

2 hrs ago | 890 Views

EcoCash fraudster faces 4-month jail term

2 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mutsvangwa under siege

2 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Guard shoplifts $83,000 groceries

2 hrs ago | 850 Views

Chiwenga called a terrorist

2 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Grace Mugabe to stand trial if she is found guilty

3 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for his role in Zimbabwe genocide

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

Khuphe boycotts key MDC-T meeting

3 hrs ago | 1151 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce mobile number portability

3 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe white farmers demand $9 billion compensation

3 hrs ago | 977 Views

Mnangagwa bluntly refuses to apologies on Genocide.

4 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Electoral malpractices must be cleared in time for elections

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Man arrested for stealing telecommunication cables worth $510

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa wants Trump golf courses

4 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Office of MDC-T President not straight jacket - Khupe supporters

4 hrs ago | 1571 Views

WATCH: Zanu PF youths caught on camera harassing prospective voters

5 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Man found with explosives gives cops fake name

5 hrs ago | 892 Views

Sheriff attach Harare Council property over storm drain accident

5 hrs ago | 392 Views

ZEC warns Zanu PF thugs

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Davos interview exposes real Mnangagwa behind mask - unrepentant Zanu PF thug no investor would do business with

5 hrs ago | 2928 Views

'Coup' General causes storm in Zimbabwe Parliament

5 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Rebellion erupts in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, Mohadi must declare assets first

5 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Chamisa, Chiwenga clash in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Zimbabweans warned of dangerous 2-week heatwave

5 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Zacc probe

5 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mugabe family 'left in peace', says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mnangagwa is an illegitimate coup leader, says Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Wutawunashe seeks media blackout in divorce case

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Fuel prices yet to fall in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Teenager hangs self after collecting A-Level results

6 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Chigwedere's brother weeps in ConCourt

6 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Gangs terrorise Nketa-Mganwini residents

6 hrs ago | 821 Views

5 SA cops nabbed for smuggling stolen cars to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 985 Views

68 donkeys to be slaughtered at Bulawayo abattoir

6 hrs ago | 857 Views

'Osiphatheleni' besiege police station, protest robbers' release

6 hrs ago | 819 Views

Woman kills hubby's lover

6 hrs ago | 732 Views

Treasury intervenes in passports delays

6 hrs ago | 673 Views

Local tourists moan high charges

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chiwenga meets SA delegation

6 hrs ago | 503 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days