Churchpreneurship the new essence!

It is very disheartening to note that many of the so called 'Pentecostal' churches now view their congregants as mere cash symbols rather than souls yeaning to be nourished by the gospel.

Gone are the days when people would go to church to find solace and sanctuary rather the priesthood is the one that is now finding solace and sanctuary in its parish. The Bible clearly elaborates that in the book of Philippians, 18. For many walk, of whom I have told you often, and now tell you even weeping, that they are the enemies of the cross of Christ, 19. Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things.

Even Jesus emphasized the issue of those that will clad themselves with the church to enhance their own personal endeavors, Matthew 24 verse 5, For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many. This is exactly what is transpiring in most of the 'Pentecostal' churches.

Many of the 'Pentecostal' churches have relatively capitalized on the financial impediments that many people are facing. Due to the fiscal challenges that people will be facing, the only place that can pacify their calamities is the church.

However, unlike in the yesteryears were most people would wait patiently for changes to transpire, they now expect changes to be imminent and most of these 'Pentecostal' churches do just that especially through physical and spiritual miracles that leave their parish in awe.

In most cases the parish is told to 'seed' a lot in various projects of the church for them to acquire abundant blessings thus, the more money you 'seed' the more the blessings. The story of the old woman who offered her last coins and the young man who was told by Jesus to sell all his riches and give to the poor are some of the regular verses that are quoted to encourage the parish to give out more money.

Although this might seem as an indirect elevation of the spiritual welfare of the parish in most of the circumstances that is not the case. Rather it's all a paradox as in most cases the parish leaders will be after attaining their own personal endeavors at the expense of the parish.

In most 'Pentecostal' churches the parish leaders will try by all means to encourage the parish to empty their pockets until they are dry but when you go to them seeking assistance from food, shelter, clothing to financial assistance they will in most cases pose both a blind eye and a deaf ear.

It is relatively rare to get assistance from the 'Pentecostal' churches when you need one, instead they will tell you that, "the word is the only thing I can give you." If the congregates were to say that to them they would be so furious.

Rather the 'non-Pentecostal' churches are the ones that seemingly lend a hand, an ear, and an eye when you need one, even when they are financially stricken they will try by all means to make an initiative to assist which is contrary to the 'Pentecostal' churches.

Unfortunately there is nothing that can be relatively done to change the spectrum of churchpreneurship as it was signposted in the Bible of its presence. Hopefully people will try to look for God and for the Holy Spirit to guide them instead of rushing towards material things that have ominous repercussions if they are not abided by.


Source - Daniel Itai
Most Popular In 7 Days