The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

Opinion / Religion

There is a church here on earth that has grown so wealthy and her great wealth has become a stumbling block for her faith. The wealth she has accumulated and stored up for herself has become unto her a snare, misleading her heart and leading her astray from the true treasure of the coming Kingdom of God, the New Heaven, the New Earth,the New Jerusalem of God, Home of the Righteous.Matthew 13:22 "The one who received the seed that fell among the thorns is the man who hears the word, but the worries of this life and the deceitfulness of wealth choke it, making it unfruitful."Indeed that church heard the word of Jesus. She knows the word of Jesus but the concerns of this earthly life and the deceitfulness of earthly wealth are choking the word of God in her heart. Instead of bearing fruit that leads to eternal life, she has bone fruit that amounts to great earthly wealth.So who has given her that earthly wealth that is making her unfruitful?Revelation 18:3 "For all the nations have drunk the maddening wine of her adulteries. The kings of the earth committed adultery with her, and the merchants of the earth grew rich from her excessive luxuries."So the bible is telling us that there is an occult and ungodly source of wealth and excessive luxury and the church has been taping into that mystery babylonian spirit for her wealth. No wonder such great wealth and luxury is choking the word of Jesus in her life and making her unfruitful.Jesus warns this church of wealth to Repent because in his eyes, she is nak*d and pitiful before the LORD. May those who have ears hear!Revelation 3:17-22 You say, 'I am rich; I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.' But you do not realize that you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind and nak*d. I counsel you to buy from me gold refined in the fire, so you can become rich; and white clothes to wear, so you can cover your shameful nakedness; and salve to put on your eyes, so you can see. Those whom I love I rebuke and discipline. So be earnest, and repent. Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me. To him who overcomes, I will give the right to sit with me on my throne, just as I overcame and sat down with my Father on his throne. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches."Who then will refuse to REPENT? These are the very words of THE ETERNAL KING JESUS.Will that church continue to boast about her great wealth? Will she refuse to open her heart to JESUS? Will she continue storing up treasures for herself on earth at the expense of the Kingdom of Heaven?Matthew 6:19-21 "Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moth and rust do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."JESUS searches and knows the hearts of all mankind, nothing is hidden before the LORD! The money loving church needs to learn from this parable.1984 Luke 12:16-21 And he told them this parable: "The ground of a certain rich man produced a good crop. He thought to himself, 'What shall I do? I have no place to store my crops.' "Then he said, 'This is what I'll do. I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones, and there I will store all my grain and my goods. And I'll say to myself, "You have plenty of good things laid up for many years. Take life easy; eat, drink and be merry."' "But God said to him, 'You fool! This very night your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself?' "This is how it will be with anyone who stores up things for himself but is not rich toward God."So be warned and instead become rich toward God!Luke 18:22-25 When Jesus heard this, he said to him, "You still lack one thing. Sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me." When he heard this, he became very sad, because he was a man of great wealth. Jesus looked at him and said, "How hard it is for the rich to enter the kingdom of God! Indeed, it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God."So let us be wise and beware of the deceitfulness of the wealth of this perishing world. Let us not love the world or treasure worldly riches in our hearts. Rather, let us treasure the WORD OF GOD and prepare our hearts for the coming Kingdom that will endure forever.Revelation 21:1-8 "Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, "Now the dwelling of God is with men, and he will live with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." He who was seated on the throne said, "I am making everything new!" Then he said, "Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true." He said to me: "It is done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To him who is thirsty I will give to drink without cost from the spring of the water of life. He who overcomes will inherit all this, and I will be his God and he will be my son. But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters and all liars - their place will be in the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death."Ladies and gentlemen, I as a least servant of JESUS also testify that the word of God is true. So those who want to inherit the inheritance of God together with Christ, let us turn away from the love of money,from unbelief, from worldliness, from sexual immorality, from magic arts, lies, idolatries and all evil. Let us REPENT IN CHRIST JESUS RIGHT WAY.Say,Dear JESUS, I am a sinner. Have mercy on me LORD. Wash me with your cleansing blood. Fill me with your Holy Spirit. Please write and keep my name in the BOOK OF LIFE. Remember me when you establish your new heaven, new earth and new Jerusalem. May I be worthy to be the wise bride of JESUS. So help me JESUS. AMEN.May the LORD JESUS BLESS all who have repented here. May they not lack any good thing in JESUS NAME. AMEN.Shalom.Muranda wa Mwari, Tendai Tagarira.