Opinion / Religion
Zimbabwe's presidential race tightens one month ahead of July 30 voting - Afrobarometer
20 Jul 2018 at 12:50hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's presidential race tightens one month ahead of July 30 voting - Afrobarometer
Source - Afrobarometer
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.