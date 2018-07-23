Chamisa will win election, vote will go for run off - That's what I saw in the spirit

Opinion / Religion

The warning dream: PRAY FOR NELSON CHAMISA.

COME OUT OF HER MY PEOPLE!

Today is Sunday, 22, 2018. This is what I saw in the spirit. The man of the Holy Spirit was sitting on a table and on that table were seated Mr Nelson Chamisa and Mr E.D Mnangagwa and other disparaging voices that were trying to drown out the voice of the man of the Holy Spirit and his warnings. I was made to know that Mr Nelson Chamisa had won the election but the vote would go for an election run off. In the dream I even heard the percentage of votes that each of the two candidates got. In the dream I also feared that the run off election would trigger the warning dream of Friday, May 18,2018 (that warning was published under the title "PRAY FOR VIOLENT FREE ELECTIONS IN ZIMBABWE" and is again published bellow under the title "PRAY FOR NELSON CHAMISA"). MAY THE LORD JESUS BLESS ZIMBABWE WITH A VIOLENT FREE ELECTION. AMEN.Today, Friday May 18, 2018. The time is 6:26AM. I have just woken up from an extremely disturbing dream concerning Nelson Chamisa and his supporters. I saw a gathering of several people in a town in Zimbabwe. I thought it was in Bindura or a similar town. In the dream I saw several women stark nak*d and creating confusion among the crowd of Chamisa supporters to distract them. Then I saw those women and the crowds heading into what i can describe as a town hall. I saw some of the nak*d women standing by the entrance of the hall, creating confusion. Then as I entered the hall there were many supporters of Chamisa entering. And as I got inside I quickly noticed that something was happening on what looked like behind the stage, but many Chamisa supporters were too distracted by the nak*d women standing outside the main entrance on the other side. However, I noticed that on the other side on the THRESH- HOLD of behind the stage and the stage, something quite DARK was occurring.Ndaona va Chamisa in the hands of many enemies and he was trying to escape into the hands of his supporters but before he could flee, someone stabbed him in the back with a long sharp panga. Then I saw several more men with long pangas hacking into the body of Nelson Chamisa. I tried fighting them off, they were so many, too many and they had already inflicted severe damage on the body of Nelson Chamisa. I was now fighting to recover his body and the evil men hacked it to pieces and pieces before fleeing the scene and begin pursued by Chamisa supporters. I saw a violent clash ensue but Chamisa had been hacked to pieces, mutilated to pieces. I was very devastated and extremely shocked and extremely sad. I was shocked! I am still shocked at the dream and I pray to JESUS that no harm will befall Chamisa. The enemy has planned some dark evil.I encourage Chamisa to fast and pray. I encourage all to turn away form sexual lust and violence. It may be wise to beef up security and not leave anything to chance at all. The nak*d women were planted there by the enemy to distract and then attack. Be careful with immoral and loose women!!!! Stay away from them. No good can come from that!!! Always pray before going to any venue to speak. Send an advance party to pray over the venue. Make sure those people praying have REPENTED of sexual sin, lust and all wickedness. Let MDC and all people, Zanu or not , LET ALL ZIMBABWEANS REPENT OF SIN. I strongly urge all MDC and its leadership to REPENT IN CHRIST JESUS. Its the ONLY WAY. JESUS SAVES.I say to the true people of God, now you must come out of her! Come out of mystery babylon, the harlot! Come out of SEXUAL SIN and VIOLENCE! Then I heard another voice from heaven say: "‘Come out of her, my people, so that you will not share in her sins, so that you will not receive any of her plagues; for her sins are piled up to heaven, and God has remembered her crimes." Revelation 18:4-5Those who want to come out of HER and never return to the filth, let us repent and return to JESUS right away, Say, Dear Jesus, Mighty Father, Precious Holy Spirit. I am sinner. I have sinned against you and against my own body, which is the temple of the Holy Spirit. I have defiled your temple with sexual sin, p0rnography and wickedness. I have become the body of the harlot. Please forgive me. Disconnect me from the mystery babylon spirit and all unclean spirits. Disconnect me from filthy jezebel. Disconnect me from all ties to demonic spirits. Disconnect me from spiritual ties to satan. Make me clean LORD JESUS, make me once again into the temple of the HOLY SPIRIT. Help me not to be defiled again. Help me JESUS not to return to sexual sin and p0rn. I repent of idolatry, lies, and all wicked acts. Please forgive me. Today I am born again and I am receiving you JESUS, I am receiving you FATHER, I am receiving you HOLY SPIRIT. Amen.WARNING! "Flee from sexual immorality. All other sins a person commits are outside the body, but whoever sins sexually, sins against their own body. Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies." 1 Corinthians 6:18-20If you REJECT THIS INSTRUCTION, THEN YOU HAVE REJECTED GOD, for it is written, "For God did not call us to be impure, but to live a holy life. Therefore, anyone who rejects this instruction does not reject a human being but God, the very God who gives you his Holy Spirit." 1 Thessalonians 4:7-8May the LORD JESUS write and keep the names of all who have repented here. Amen. May the LORD JESUS lead those who are not baptized to be properly baptized in full water immersion, in KING JESUS MIGHTY NAME. AMEN. MAY THE LORD JESUS BLESS ZIMBABWE WITH A VIOLENT FREE ELECTION. AMEN.Shalom.Muranda wa Mwari, Tendai Tagarira