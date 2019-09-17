Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Religion

THROWBACK: Emmanuel TV Releases 'Confession' Of Man Who Arrested TB Joshua For Drug Trafficking!

2 hrs ago | Views
Nigerian cleric TB Joshua has released a 20-year-old clip showing the 'confession' of a man who claimed to be one of the officers who arrested him in 1996 on the accusation of drug dealing.
 
Yusuf Hassan, who hails from Adamawa State, said he worked with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) when an informant tipped them off that Joshua was dealing drugs within his church premises.
 
Storming The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos with 18 'armed' officers and six soldiers, Yusuf recounted how the cleric was arrested and subsequently incarcerated for 13 days.
 
"On our way to the office, we asked him that – if he was a man of God, let him disappear," Hassan reminisced, describing how the operatives all taunted the cleric en route to prison.
 
"Our officers destroyed a lot of things while searching for drugs – but we couldn't find anything. On the thirteenth day he was released because nothing incriminating was found on him or with him," Yusuf continued.
 
However, after Joshua's innocence was established, Hassan revealed that calamity befell all involved in the operation.
 
"Among the officers that came to arrest TB Joshua, three of them are no longer alive. All 18 officers, except for myself, have been dismissed," he revealed.
 
Yusuf himself said he was 'on suspension'after a court-case landed him in prison for ten months.
 
"I want God to deliver me from the participation I took in this arrest," he concluded.
 
Joshua, looking youthful, is also seen in the clip thanking congregants for their support after his release from imprisonment. "When you count the blessings of God in your life, doubts will fly away," he can be heard saying.
 
TB Joshua is not new to controversy. He has been the subject of several accusations, most recently from an ex-worker at The SCOAN named Bisola Johnson who claimed she was 'raped'.
 
Johnson, however, confessed to mental instability in a previous video and was found to have defrauded a US businessman, casting aspersions over her credibility.
 
"Nothing makes you better than your enemies when you respond to them. Leave the battle for God," Joshua advised in a post on Facebook, whilst sharing the throwback clip.
 

 
Ihechukwu Njoku is a freelance Nigerian journalist

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Ihechukwu Njoku
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Serial fraudster masquerades as top CIO operative

9 secs ago | 0 Views

President Mohadi to open Victoria Falls Agric Show

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Malema mourns Mugabe

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Minister sued over 600 cement bags

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare shuts down its main water works

5 mins ago | 0 Views

NRZ says happy with DIDG deal

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Consumers demand price cuts

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Bosso Dutch coach arrives

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League on abductions

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso winger back from injury

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimdollar devaluation exaggerated'

10 mins ago | 26 Views

Massive tariffs hike

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Mujuru fights liquidation

12 mins ago | 23 Views

Mohadi rallies Sadc to curb child smuggling

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC share special bond: Ramaphosa

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Mthuli Ncube speaks on approximate exchange rate

15 mins ago | 31 Views

Nyarota faces imprisonment over US$60k debt

15 mins ago | 31 Views

Gonyeti scores big, roped in US embassy's anti-Zimbabwe project

15 mins ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF slams MDC Alliance

18 mins ago | 21 Views

Normalcy returns to hospitals

18 mins ago | 20 Views

Bureaux de change align rate to interbank

19 mins ago | 24 Views

Gold weighs on June exports

19 mins ago | 4 Views

Forex speculators hit hard

20 mins ago | 40 Views

Chitungwiza bosses rearrested

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Hectic UN schedule for Mnangagwa

22 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimra lifestyle audit: 36 suspended

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Pensions pay out date moved

26 mins ago | 62 Views

Ministry wants more from Treasury

27 mins ago | 46 Views

Pastor commits suicide after walking in on cheating wife

30 mins ago | 334 Views

Police block Dr Magombeyi from leaving Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 1399 Views

Bulawayo rate payers to pay 300% more

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Real exchange rate should be US$1: ZWL$5.6, says Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 498 Views

'We are smarter, Z$ now 14:1' boasted ED - still claiming what he is not

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Last call for Express Links' Sign Up, Transact&Win competition

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

ZACC warns of imposters

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mnangagwa, CIO Minister linked 'MaShurugwi' kill 8 people

2 hrs ago | 1606 Views

WATCH: Malema fires shots at Mnangagwa after viewing Mugabe's corpse

15 hrs ago | 11581 Views

WATCH: Alph Lukau's son attacks Prophets

15 hrs ago | 6342 Views

Mnangagwa ally blasts State media

15 hrs ago | 5425 Views

Doctors gave up on dying Mugabe

16 hrs ago | 7178 Views

Zunaid Moti close to Zimbabwe pullout

16 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Prominent preacher falls to his death from a fourth-floor car park

16 hrs ago | 5929 Views

Civil servants given up to 26 September to register

16 hrs ago | 4638 Views

Zimbabwean actor dies in crash

16 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Mnangagwa to be declared a terrorist?

16 hrs ago | 1534 Views

ANC to decide the fate of Zimbabweans in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 6601 Views

Nakamba impress against Arsenal

16 hrs ago | 1736 Views

How to determine Zimbabwe exchange rate

16 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

17 hrs ago | 1105 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days