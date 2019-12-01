Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

Opinion / Religion

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and speaker. Please feel free to WhatsApp/call: +263733399640, or +263715667700, or calls only: +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com.

If there is anything I find utterly repulsive, disgraceful, and unacceptable in this entire world, are people who bring the name of the Almighty Jehovah God - our hallowed Creator - into disrepute, and find absolutely nothing amiss with blaspheming His Holy name in order to fulfil their narrow, selfish, and usually vile purposes!Granted, as human beings, none of us is perfect - as anyone who claims to have no sin is a liar (in itself a sin) - but, resorting to blaspheming the name of God to justify or cover up one's transgressions is nothing short of evil and demonic - and has no place in any society that purports to be made up of a majority Christians.Yesterday's (Monday, 2 December 2019) utterances by some so-called 'indigenous' church and political leaders, seeking to blasphemously invoke the name of Jehovah in their power games - even maliciously quoting and misinterpreting biblical verses to fit their own skewed narrative - not only exposes the demonic nature of those who are supposed to be giving direction to this nation, but also places a very dark cloud over the entire country.As much as it is common knowledge, and acceptable, that every political organisation's major objective is to attain and retain political power - however, there can never be any legitimate excuse for hiding behind the sacrosanct throne of Jehovah, in justifying what are clearly unholy and ghastly deeds.Leaders are, indeed, placed in power by the authority of God - and should be respected - nevertheless, when they pervert the same God, we as the people, should call them out, and hold them to account for such satanic machinations. All leaders are put in positions of authority to be the face of the Almighty God, whose abundant wealth of grace treats all His children with love, care and protection.A loving God, who does not rule through horrendous and barbaric fear, or heinous and vicious atrocities against His own people - but offers grace, whilst we are still sinners, through the sacrifice of His only begotten son Christ Jesus, that we may have redemption, salvation, and everlasting life.He actually sacrificed His own loyal, obedient and sinless son, that we - mere sinners - may have life, and life more abundantly. In fact, Jesus himself said that he was the Good Shepherd who would give up His life for those He loved - as there was no greater love than this.Needless to say, the wanton repression, brutal crackdown, and killing of the people of Zimbabwe - who are all created in the likeness and image of God - by those entrusted as the custodians of Jehovah's grace, loving kindness, and tender mercies, should be condemned, and can never be tolerated - as this distorts His righteousness and goodness.What image of God are those in power in Zimbabwe portraying by their callous and murderous acts against the citizenry? That we serve a power-hungry, vindictive, and cruel Jehovah - who would not care even if He was to kill anyone who opposed Him?Surely, that is not the God that most of us gratefully and humbly serve! Ours is a God, whose unparalleled love surpasses all understanding - who is a giver and preserver of life, and whose major hallmark is the forgiveness of sins - as He even commands us to forgive those who trespass against us, as we would want Him to forgive us our trespasses.In fact, any church leader who is genuinely of God, should emulate biblical prophets and apostles, who would not hesitate rebuking leaders who went against the word and nature of Jehovah.What we in Zimbabwe have witnessed, in our recent history, are fake prophets who - for power and wealth - would not hesitate to say whatever pleased the leaders of this country. These impostors have never wasted any time flocking into the presence of this country's authorities, full of falsehoods and bootlicking, whilst endorsing their corruption and looting of our nation's resources, ruthless oppression of the masses, and incompetence - whilst hiding under the thin and transparent veil of the Bible, respecting authority and laws of the country.Just as we have heard so many accusations about how our erstwhile colonisers abused the Bible to subjugate us, and take our land - the same is being repeated by both our church and political leaders today. They blaspheme the name and word of God in order to oppress us, and enrich themselves at our expense - whilst we are left impoverished.Need we remind these so-called church leaders that the biblical prophet Elisha also encountered problems with people such as them - who were all too keen to placate King Jehoram with empty words, yet he was clearly in violation of God's principles. Elisha, who stood out as the sole and lonely voice of truth, amongst a host of shameless false prophets, needed to be brave and bold in rebuking the king, knowing fully well that Jehovah would protect him (Elisha).From what we understand from the Bible, the prophet Elisha chose to live a very modest life, yet wholly serving Jehovah in spirit and truth - as opposed to living lavishly by endearing himself to the sinful king.We also find other great true men of God in the Bible, such as Elijah - Elisha's mentor and predecessor - who fearlessly stood up against King Ahab and his wife Jezebel for leading the kingdom in idolatry and paganism - as we in Zimbabwe similarly witness, with our hearts bleeding with grief, the flocking of those in power into witchcraft and satanism, in order to bolster their powers.This is not mere hearsay, as vindicated by the late former dictator Robert Gabriel Mugabe's deathbed commandment for his body never to be left in the care of the current leadership, as it would be used for satanic rituals. I am certain that he fully knew what he was talking about, as he had been completely involved with these people for over six decades.Yet, not even one of these so-called 'indigenous Zimbabwean prophets' has ever spoken against such devilish activities.The prophet Nathan is also well known for reproving King David after he committed adultery with Beth-sheba, and then proceeded to have her husband Uriah killed. In the New Testament, the prophet John the Baptist - whom Jesus Christ described as the greatest of all the prophets - reprimanded King Herod for 'marrying' Herodias, his brother Philip's wife.Do our modern day self-styled prophets not know of the wayward, adulterous, and promiscuous nature of those in authority in our country? Yet, they would rather look the other way, and sup at the table of the powerful, whilst heaping them with over-exaggerated praises.Additionally, we find the prophet Samuel who castigated King Saul for his gross disregard for God's commandments and instructions. What do our pseudo-prophets in Zimbabwe say to the country's leadership about Jehovah's commandments, such as: "Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain. Thou shalt not kill. Thou shalt not commit adultery. Thou shalt not steal. Thou shalt not bear false witness" - which, they have flagrantly violated?We also witness countless incidences of the prophet Amos proclaiming, "Let justice roll down like waters", whilst chastising all those leaders who exploit the poor, are corrupt and loot resources for their self-aggrandisement, in the face of a poverty-striken and oppressed people.The prophet Micah is also recorded as having conveyed a stern warning from Jehovah against leaders "who eat the flesh of my people", and "build Zion with blood and Jerusalem with wrong".A stark message to all those in power, including in our own Zimbabwe, who seek to enrich themselves, and hold on to power, through brazen corruption and the spilling of innocent blood - of which, the people of this country have been at the receiving end, most recently being the 1 August 2018 and January 2019 cold-blooded gunning down of unarmed protestors.Furthermore, as the nation wallow in abject poverty, those in high offices prodigally splash our taxes through hiring of luxurious private jets for gallivanting throughout the world, build and buy magnificent mansions all over the planet, seek expensive medical care in foreign lands, and live virtually like mafia mob kings.Yet, the rest of the nation can not afford a decent nutritional meal, has no money to pay rentals for a simple home, has no ready access to health care - as government arrogantly refuses to render to the doctors what is rightfully theirs, as well as fail to procure sufficient medical equipment and drugs - whilst, the cost of all essential basic commodities and electricity skyrocket beyond the reach of the vast majority.The prophet Isiah further added, "The tyrant shall be no more...all those alert to do evil shall be cut off and those who deny justice to the one in the right" - as Zimbabweans know all too well of the growing paranoia gripping the establishment, which has resorted to the malicious crackdown on any dissent, characterized by the alleged abduction and persecution of labour and political activists, savage beating up of people (largely bystanders) on the pretext that their gatherings were unsanctioned.On the other hand, the prophet Jeremiah praised King Josiah for his "justice and righteousness ", and "judged the cause of the poor and needy", as he was well known for protecting the poor from the powerful people.Such are the traits glaringly missing from this country's political, economic, social, and religious landscape.It should never come as a shock that these so-called prophets we have in Zimbabwe align themselves with a corrupt, ruthless and brutal regime - since they are also in the same boat as the political establishment, similar to their forefathers, the false prophets of King Ahab and Jezebel, and King Jehoram - notorious for fleecing their gullible congregants, through their satanic prophesies and miracles.It is time that Zimbabweans woke up to the realisation that the Church of the true God - Jehovah Almighty - does not, and will never, protect, support, and endorse works that go contrary to His word.As the Bible itself clearly says, "You will know them (false prophets) by their works". The true prophets of Jehovah did not show their anointing through worthless sham prophesies - such as telling me where I reside, or how many rooms are in my house, or the name of my son - but, should be conveying genuine messages and warnings from God to His leaders and people. Let all those satanic miracles that we witness on a daily basis not fool us. Even the Bible is full of such soothsayers and magicians.What we all clearly see is the overriding factor of their shameless aligning with, and support of, evil. Jesus Christ Himself said that they have no truth in them, as they serve their father Satan the devil - the prince of all lies.We should never forget that not too long ago, these were the very same 'prophets' who proclaimed that Mugabe was the 'son of god'! Such blasphemy! Then - for seven pieces of silver - they so readily supported the coup d'etat against their 'son of god', and threw their lot with another 'son of god'!Real prophets of Jehovah boldly stand for righteousness. True prophets of the living God fearlessly speak out and stand up against injustice, oppression, and corruption. If we are to be beheaded for speaking the truth - like John the Baptist - then so be it, as we would rather obey God than men. Let justice roll down like waters in the land of Zimbabwe! For indeed, Jehovah God promises that all those who eat the flesh of His people shall be no more...all those alert to do evil shall be cut off!