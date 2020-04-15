Latest News Editor's Choice


Jesus is weeping when he looks at christian churches making no visible efforts to assist the less privileged, and the poor of the poorest in our nation during this covid-19 pandemic. You will vow that South Africa has no mega churches. Why is the christian family not making a huge impact in helping the government to bring relief to the poor?. It seems like the closing of the church for this pandemic period made many chistians to close their hearts in giving, "until further notice." They shall open their hearts once the churches opens. It's not a request to help others, its a norm and a fundamental value in christianity. I don't even want to quote many bible verses reminding people of what they already know.

"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13.

South Africa has so many churches, from small country churches to mega churches. Many churches even televise their whole church services. I wonder how much it cost?, and I'm not saying it's wrong. "But now as a christian family we are failing in flying colors." We proof to the world that we are not really born of God. Failing to express gunuine love, clearly indicates that the holy Spirit doesn't dominate in our hearts. I have witnessed the government struggling to find places to temporarily put homeless people during this pandamic. Why christians churches didn't offer theirs buildings for temporal disaster management relief?. "I guess the church is too clean and too beautiful for dirty and stinky people." We prefer the rich, educated and successful people inside God's house, what a shame!

"For I was hungry, and you didn't feed me. I was thirsty, and you didn't give me a drink. I was a stranger, and you didn't invite me into your home. I was naked, and you didn't give me clothing. I was sick and in prison, and you didn't visit me." Matthew 25:42-43.

There are christians that are more privileged than others. And they are capable to donate good amounts of funds to the solidarity fund or a charity of their choice. But they won't, because their minds are controlled and manipulated by false teachings. They want to take their money only to church. Believing that that's the only way to provoke miracles and blessings as they are misled to believing that. I don't blame them they are still amateurs in God's words. And I know this kind of christian, you can't tell them anything they are fully convinced they know it all. They are so good in arguing. They have embraced lies as normal truth. That's why they struggle to see the light from the truth.

"Hear this you foolish and senseless people, who have eyes but do not see, who have ears but do not hear." Jeremiah 5:21

I always asked my self a simple but crucial question. Why so many christian churches but so little light in our nation?. Day in and day out in South Africa these only bad and evil news. A perfect symbol of dark dominion." Nevertheless I deeply believe that soon or later a modern society will soon witness the power of an ancient God." There are so many people we labeled as unbelivers and evil people. Because they don't attend church religiously like us, some they don't even attend at all. These are the very same people who are now hands on, helping the poor with all their heart, demonstrating love and giving others hope, without being aware of the real calling upon them. While most christians are only interested in themselves and the well-being their families. Wondering in their hearts when will this lockdown end for them to return to church. Believe it or not, the people we have labeled as unbelivers and evil will see heaven before us.

"So the last shall be first, and the first last: for many be called, but few chosen." Matthew 20:16

Nevertheless we can't force anyone to do anything. It is within their rights to take their money were ever they wish, and we must respect that. Let them continue to buy men's favors at church with it, unfortunately they won't be able to buy heaven with it. I humbly urge everyone to unite despite; religion, nationality, race, gender, status, and political differences.Thos is the only way we can overcome this dark cloud called covid-19. Unity is power and power is light. May the God of heaven heal and restore our nation.🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦

I kindly and humbly request you help me, to help others. Donate whatever God touches you too. Nothing is too little to help others. Believe me or not, if only I had enough resources I couldn't even bother to ask. I'm planning to assist an additional 50 families with decent food hampers. I wish I could say; 500 famalies not 50. However it's beyond my reach for now. Please note that if you prefer to donate groceries that will also be highly appreciated. Banking details below:

Bank name: FNB Acc Holder: Holy Faith Ministries Acc Number: 62442803484 Reference No: Contact number.

Kind Regards Pastor Eric Shikobela Mamelodi, Pretoria ☎️ 078 169 7968. 📧 ek.shikobela@gmail.com

Source - Pastor Eric Shikobela Mamelodi
