The Truth about Jesus on Believers and Church of Today

Enos Denhere is a pastor and freelance Journalist based in Zimbabwe .Denhere is looking for paying Christian online platforms from abroad to write for. He is Leadership and Success Coach, for his services you are free to Email enosdenhere@outlook.com Whatsapp +263773894975

Jesus came to earth to forgive our sins, break down those barriers and restore the peace and unity that Adam and Eve lost in the Garden of Eden. He made Himself of no reputation. He laid aside the glory He had with the father. He yielded Himself to the father's will and came to earth. He humbled Himself, coming as a baby born in a stable."Today in the town of David a Saviour has been born to you; he is Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger" (Luke2:11-12).Jesus was born to be the supreme Sacrifice for the sins of mankind. He lived His life in 100percent obedience to the Father's will, even to the point of being tortured and murdered. He poured out His life on the Cross.Through the blood that flowed from His side, Jesus destroyed, completely abolished, and left no trace of the enmity and hostility that people had with one another and with God. He joined them together in one new man.The night before Jesus was crucified, He prayed to the Father for the Church to be united as one: "Holy Father, protect them by the power of your name, the name you gave me, so that they may be one as we are one that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me? I have given them the glory that you gave me, that they may be one as we are one. I in them and you in me –so that they may be brought to complete unity. Then the world will know that you sent me and have loved them even as you have loved me" (John 17:11, 21-23). Jesus prayed for the unity of all Believers. He prayed that we would be united as one. The unity that Jesus was referring in this prayer was not an outward unity. It was not a man-made unity. It was a spiritual unity.The unity that God is talking about is not an outward manifestation of various denominations and church organizations uniting together, adhering to certain rules, and coming into agreement on various doctrines and methods of worship.Jesus was not referring to an outward uniformity, but compared the unity of the Church with the same unity that He had with the Father.Jesus was one with the Father. They were vitally united by the Spirit. He and the Father were eternally bound together with divine love. "My food," said Jesus, "is to do the will of Him who sent me and to finish his work" (John10vs38).Jesus totally depended on His Father. Jesus lived His life by the power of the Father living inside Him. Jesus said: "I can of mine own self do nothing—"(John5vs30). The Father, living in Jesus accomplished His works through Jesus.The Church is to have this same type of spiritual unity with one another. We are to be vitally united together with the same Spirit. We must possess the same divine, self-sacrificing love.As you and I sacrifice for God's Kingdom and purposes, we establish a supernatural bond of unity. Our sacrifice causes God's power and blessing to flow mightily to us and through us to others.The heartbeat of God is on soul winning. The Church purpose is to accomplish the commandment which Jesus left for us. Mathew 28vs18-20: "And Jesus came and spake into them saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and earth. Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded and I am with always, even unto the of the world. Amen."The Great commission is very important. Evangelism is preaching the good news of Christ. The main focus is soul winning of the lost sheep. All believers can evangelise. It's not work of Ministers of gospel only.Jesus encourages us to be Soul winners for the kingdom of God. "And he saith into them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men" (Mathew 4:19). Mark1-7, ‘' And Jesus said unto them, Come ye after me, and I will make you become fishers".As born again child of God, you have inherited salvation, healing, deliverance and all spiritual blessings in Christ. As a child of God, as one made in His Likeness, you are enriched in Him, in all speech and all knowledge, so that you are not lacking in any gift.You have been given a spirit of wisdom and revelation in the Knowledge of Jesus Christ. You are joint heir with Christ, with the mind of Christ, and you are able to overcome every attack of the enemy with your God-given faith.Your sins have been washed clean with the blood of Jesus. You are seated in heavenly places with Christ. You are the temple of the Holy Spirit. You are now a partaker of Jesus' divine nature. You are born of incorruptible seed, and you have the peace of God that surpasses all understanding. You now have permanent covenant with God.Whatever needs you may have, you may go boldly into His Presence and find grace. Beloved, you are no longer an outcast, but you are a child of the most-high God! You have been equipped to have victory in this life over every fiery dart of the enemy.That little baby born in Bethlehem came so that you could become a loved accepted, and blessed member of the family of God! That's something to celebrate.God has placed His Name upon you, and you are blessed of the Lord. "So then those who are of faith are blessed with believing Abraham--- And if you are Christ's, then you are Abraham's seed, heirs according to the promise" (Galatians 3:9, 29).As a child of God, you are Abraham's seed. You have inherited all the promises God made to Abraham under the Old Covenant and even greater promises under the New Covenant.