CORONA VIRUS !! Perilous Times have come

Opinion / Religion

The whole world has been turned upside down by an unseen enemy called COVID 19. As if it is to insult the intelligence of the world the virus was coronated and it is called CORONA virus which means crown.Many people have lost friends and relatives to this virus. Millions have lost jobs some have lost the whole livelihood. The world has wondered in fear. Many questions have been asked. " is God seeing this? ". Why why why? Has been a lip frequenting word. What is God thinking about this virus. Nations have come together to find a solution.Surprisingly those countries which summoned God about this ailment have been scorned. In some very painful way God shows his power those presidents who chose to trust in God their lives were not spared by this virus. Has the Devil won or is he winning.Why are we in this situation and God are you hearing us?God had never promised good times to people. Being a Christian does not mean good life. God has warned us about the last days."This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come"2 Timoth 3:1. What is so perilous about these times, well the word of God tells you. Diseases will come and "For people will love only themselves and their money. They will be boastful and proud, scoffing at God, disobedient to their parents, and ungrateful. They will consider nothing sacred.They will be unloving and unforgiving; they will slander others and have no self-control. They will be cruel and hate what is good. They will betray their friends, be reckless, be puffed up with pride, and love pleasure rather than God. They will act religious, but they will reject the power that could make them godly. Stay away from people like that!" ‭‭2 Timothy‬ ‭3:1-5‬ ‭NLT‬‬.Can you think of a person like that? Are you like that? Would you even know if you were? We need to understand why these times are regarded as perilous, what is so bad about these characteristics? Firstly you must understand these aspects of God. God is love. God loves you personally, He remembers every second of Your life, He thought of you before He formed you, and as always loved you. God doesn't want you to suffer, the worst thing that could happen to you, is hell. The Lord Jesus explains that, "if your hand or foot causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. It's better to enter eternal life with only one hand or one foot than to be thrown into eternal fire with both of your hands and feet." Matthew‬ ‭18:8‬ ‭NLT‬‬.Now if God consider it better to have limbs cut off (without anesthetics as in those days) just to escape hell, it really shows you how awful that place is. Well if God loves you so much, why would he make hell in the first place and then throw you there? You must read your Bible, because it tells you that hell was prepared for the devil and his angels. Matthew‬ ‭25:41‬ ‭KJV‬‬. Understand this, Satan and his angels where in HEAVEN, with God, then they rebelled.Heaven is where God is, it's literally the best God has to offer, Himself, and they denied Him, but God never created anything to die, so what He did was create a place, where His presence is not, for the devil and his angels who decided they didn't want to be with God. No angel in heaven, or human on earth will ever be forced to love and serve God , or it wouldn't be love. You have to chose God for yourself, the devil made his choice, what is yours? This brings me to the second aspect of God, He is a righteousness judge, He judges everyone fairly, if the devil and his angel received their judgement for their sins, it's only fair that we get our judgement for ours. However God loves us so much, He made a way for us to come to heaven, through Jesus. Jesus took the punishment for our sins, because only He could, He is God and equal to God, only God Himself could remove sin and He did. This is why the Lord Jesus said, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me." John‬ ‭14:6‬ ‭KJV‬‬.Listen, without Jesus You cannot come to the Father, whether you're the nicest Buddhist, Muslim, Atheists, whatever, without Jesus You can not enter heaven. Why, because God is a righteousness Judge, payment for our sins was made through Jesus alone. In this way God can be just yet still pardon you for your sins when you believe in Jesus, because He paid the price. No man can pay the price of sin for another man, hence why if you don't understand that Jesus is the Son of God equal to God, then you are not washed from your sins for you have not received the truth that sets you free. These times are so perilous, even though the blood of Jesus covers all sins!The truth is many of us are deceived! You cannot love yourself, your money and your pride and say you're a saved, you're deceived! You have found a new god, and put things in the place of the one true God, for those who follow Jesus are lead by the Holy Spirt. Remember "Ye shall know them by their fruits." Matthew‬ ‭7:16‬ ‭KJV‬‬.Galatians 5:19-23 will show you the difference between the fruits of those led by the Holy Spirt and those lead to death but their own sinful desires. The world is not led by the Holy Spirit. This is why you must not love the world and the things of the world, as you can see that the world rather loves pleasure more than God, and is headed for complete destruction. (See 2 John 2). Open your eyes and see that the world is following a different god. "In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them." 2 Corinthians‬ ‭4:4‬ ‭KJV‬‬. Satan is the god of this world, and you're free to follow him with the rest of the world but know that "the world offers only a craving for physical pleasure, a craving for everything we see, and pride in our achievements and possessions. These are not from the Father, but are from this world. And this world is fading away, along with everything that people crave. But anyone who does what pleases God will live forever."‭‭1 John‬ ‭2:16-17‬ ‭NLT‬. The popular shows on Netflix, amazon prime, even Disney are of the world, and are teaching you the culture and the way of the world without you even noticing that you're being lead astray. Did you know that God warned us clearly to "not to engage in witch craft" Deut 18:11 NLT, that we should have no dealings, not even watching them, not even watching shows about then, yet children are raised up to watch wizards of waverly place, charmed, Sabrina the teenage witch, the craft, all which are an abomination to God.Heed to 1 Thessalonians 5:22 and stay away from all appearances of evil. You can't spend your days and nights watching people murder, kill, fornicate, and continually sin and think it doesn't effect you, it does. The Lord said if you lust in your heart then you've committed the sin of adultery (Mat 5:27-28), even science shows that your brain operates the same when you watch something as when you do the act itself. Don't be deceived, evil communications will corrupt you. 1 Cor 15:33We have allowed so much evil in our lives joyfully, that we are in danger of being turned away by the Lord for being workers of iniquity. The Lord Jesus warned that "Not everyone who calls out to me, 'Lord! Lord!' will enter the Kingdom of Heaven." Not every church that preaches Jesus is Lord is of God, not all people that calls themselves Christian are in Christ, not every doctrine is sound! You do not want to find out too late that your faith is in vain. "Only those who actually do the will of my Father in heaven will enter." Matthew‬ ‭7:21‬ ‭NLT‬. How do you know you're doing God's will, pretty simple, you must get to know God. Christianity is not a "religion" as such. It's a relationship, God wants a relationship with you, after all that's what heaven is, being in a relationship with God forever in His house. Pray to God to reveal Himself to you and to remove all delusion and veils from your eyes. You must read the Bible for yourself, and know the word of God, you need to pray and spend time with God for yourself, so you can get to know Him and know what He is saying to you. The Bible is your guide in these perilous times, without it you will be deceived, walking your way to hell, without even knowing it. Remember, John 3:16 and 2 Peter 3:9, God doesn't actually want you to perish, He is on your side, pray always and listen to Him by reading His word and believing it is true. Listen to preaching, surround yourself with the word of God and not the word of the world. I employ you to read Mark 13:5-37 to hear what the Lord Jesus said about these last days.Corona will come to pass but God will be here for us. These are the hard times we need to reflect and have a deep insight. Indeed these are perilous times.