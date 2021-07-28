Sabbath School Summary: 'Come to Me...'

Opinion / Religion

Memory Text: Matthew 11:28" 'Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest'Another week has passed. Outing our future in disarray. Pushing us to a corner with fear This week we lost elder Solomon Bundo We have lost Mukoma Solomon Bundo. The brother to pastor Bundo The ABC manager. The best friend and brother. May God keep us safe and guide all of us. These are difficult times.A classmate to some and advocate of the church, even when it meant failing He would stand for what he believed.The only one who would ask that question nobody has the courage to do so. He was our own "Church Policy", as it were in class. Deeply saddened indeed.May God comfort his family and all those who have been wounded by death.Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.' " What a wonderful promise we have been given here by Jesus. After all, who among us at times hasn't felt heavy-laden, if not so much with work itself (though that can often be the case) but with the labor and heavy-ladenness that life itself brings? And Jesus here is telling us that, yes, He knows what we are going through, and, yes, He can help us—that is, if we let HimAnd then, after telling us to bear His yoke, Jesus says, " 'For My yoke is easy and My burden is light' " (Matt. 11:30, NKJV). In other words, Get rid of the yokes and burdens that you are carrying (give them to Me) and take Mine upon yourself instead, for Mine are easier to bear.As we go through life daily, we are met with the perplexity & burden of life which fades our joys & smiles. Christ promises to sustain the weight & burden of the whole world (Matt. 11:30). As the great Burden Bearer, He has the power to lighten our burdens. Sin is the result of our restlessness & the solution to sin is Christ. After sin, Adam was to toil (Gen. 3:19). Christ knows our toils & is ready to help.Prior to the promise of a true rest, Christ rebuked the great Galilean cities which repented not. Christ is no respecter of persons. He mingled with sinners & at times gave out some strong words (Matt. 9:9-13; 9:1-8). Amid the rising tension of His words & human restlessness, Christ promised rest. His divinity & oneness with God affords Him to give us rest (Matt. 11:20-28). Surrender all to Him!Christ does not lift our burdens & leaves us idle at the mercy of more trials & cares of life. He bids us to rely on Him—take His yoke & lean on Him (Matt. 11:29, 30). The yoke is the united purpose of the Godhead in saving humanity. We do not carry His yoke. Instead, we're yoked to Him & He works to save us & others. Yoke can also mean submission or the law (Jer. 27, Acts 15:10, Gal. 5:1, Matt. 5-7).In this social media-saturated world, gentleness is underrated & humility is laughed at. The world now adores the proud & noisy. Most worldly standards are opposite to God's. Those who have a simple but a firm faith in God are blessed (COL, p. 59). Christ bid us to be meek & gentle. He was meek than Moses (Matt. 5:5, 14:13-21, 1 Pet. 3:4, Isa. 57:15, 2 Cor. 10:1, John 4:1-3, 6:14; Deut. 18:15, Luke 19:41-44, Num. 12:3, Exod. 32:32).Contrary to the yoke of the law made by the Pharisees, the yoke of Christ is easy. Thus, the law of Christ is not burdensome as preached & believed by some sect of people. Christ & His law is love. The Christian walk with Christ is at best depicted in "walk, fall, get up, walk, fall, get up" walk of a child. It is not always easy but right & worth it. We stumble & rise in Christ! His yoke (holiness) covers us (Gal. 5:1).Moses found a burden bearer in Jethro, his father-in-law, when he was burdened with the cries of the Israelites. Jethro provided a structure that lifted his burdens. Moses took the advice, implemented it, & breathed a sigh of relief. We're Moses in need of a Jethro - Christ the ultimate Burden Bearer (Exod. 18:13-22). His burden is light - we can rely on Him (Matt. 11:30, see 1 Cor. 12:12-26, Gal. 6:2).Unceasing prayer & love for devotion knit our souls to God through faith. Without God, we can do nothing. Daily, we must abide in Him. We must lean on Him & learn from Him. Trusting self is the yoke of bondage, trusting God is the yoke of Christ. Our good works can't save us, but the holiness of Christ can save us. Christ is ever ready to listen & accept all who call & come to Him. He is the burden lifter.- Ellen G. White, Child Guidance, p. 267 & Faith and Works, pp. 38, 39.KeywordsYoke of bondage- a reference to the law as a means of salvation (self-righteousness).Yoke of Christ- The Godhead working together to save man. It is a blessing to those who accept it & their friends.COL - Christ's Object LessonsCaptionsSUNDAY- " 'I Will Give You Rest' "MONDAY- " 'Take My Yoke Upon You' "TUESDAY- " 'I Am Gentle And Lowly In Heart' "WEDNESDAY- " 'For My Yoke Is Easy' "THURSDAY- " 'My Burden Is Light' "Discussion Questions📌 Do you remember the moment in your walk with Jesus when you finally surrendered? Share this moment in your class and focus particularly on the reason you surrendered.📌 Study Jesus' prayer in Matthew 11:25-27 and discuss in your class how we gain knowledge of grace. Why does God hide the plan of salvation ("these things") from the wise and prudent and reveal them to babes?📌 In a practical way, how can we help those around us struggling with their burdens to come to Jesus and find rest?📌 Dwell more on this idea of being "meek and lowly in heart." Isn't that bad for a person's self-esteem? Shouldn't we feel good about ourselves, especially people who struggle with self-doubts anyway? How should the cross, and what the cross represents, help us to understand what Jesus means about being "meek and lowly"? That is, in the presence of the Cross, why are meekness and lowliness the only real appropriate attitudes to have?