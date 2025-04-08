A Tribute to Evangelist Barnabas Benson Chimoto

Opinion / Religion

Today, the Guta RaMwari family solemnly bows its head in remembrance and honour of a beloved stalwart, Evangelist Barnabas Benson Chimoto, affectionately known as BB Chimoto, who departed this physical life on April 4, 2025. Born on June 23, 1942, his life was marked by unwavering service and devotion, leaving behind a remarkable legacy etched deeply in the hearts of many, both within the religion and beyond.BB Chimoto became a member of Guta RaMwari on 7 March 1967 at the age of 25, receiving membership card number 90 in the registration sequence. His motivation was rooted in love and the hope of marriage, having been captivated by a photograph of a young woman. Unbeknownst to him, this pursuit of love would become the divine means through which he was called to a higher spiritual purpose.In 1969, he traditionally married his beloved, Ms Juliet Nkuswamushingo Tayali, then aged 20, followed by a white wedding on 7 February 1970. Together, they built a family grounded in the values and spiritual foundations of Guta RaMwari, becoming a living example of lifelong commitment in holy matrimony, an ideal increasingly rare in today's world. Over the next 55 years, they were blessed with five children and 15 grandchildren.His passion, youthfulness, and dedication to the work of God saw him rise quickly through the ranks of the Religion. Over the years, he served with dedication in key leadership positions, including as Secretary General and Treasurer General, taking the baton from the senior leadership of the religion, some of whom had crossed the proverbial stream of 1961 while others had joined as early as 1962.As Secretary General, Evangelist Chimoto played a vital role in expanding the reach of the Religion. He travelled extensively, nurturing and supporting branches across Zimbabwe, from Dete, Binga and Insuza in Matabeleland North, to Mazowe and Guruve in Mashonaland Central, from Mutare in Manicaland to Gwanda and Beitbridge in Matabeleland South, and even outside the country, in Botswana, South Africa, and the diaspora. His deep knowledge of branch leadership and personal touch with congregants reflected his exceptional people skills and leadership capacity. He was known for welcoming new members warmly and affirming leaders in their roles, ensuring that Guta RaMwari remained a home for spiritual healing and growth for many.A visionary and strategist in every sense, Evangelist Chimoto pioneered numerous initiatives. One of his most lasting legacies is the Laizah Tayali Choral Competition, a flagship event in Guta RaMwari that continues to celebrate spiritual music and foster unity in honour of the late heroine Laizah Tayali, who passed on about eight years after BB Chimoto joined the religion.Before that, he served as the lead vocalist of God's Messengers, a distinguished male-only acappella ensemble, and as Choir Master of the Guta RaMwari Main Choir. In these roles, he composed and wrote the lyrics for numerous spiritually resonant songs, including Terera/Lalela and Mugore ra 1961. Under his inspired leadership, the Main Choir not only enriched the worship experience within Guta RaMwari but also participated in external platforms such as the National Colgate-Palmolive Choral Music Competitions. He later conceptualised the Sunshine Choral Competition, which evolved into the Heroine Laizah Tayali Choral Competition. Gifted with a melodious tenor voice, particularly notable in his earlier years, he became a more recognizable presence in the choirs. More profoundly, he was a canon of religious knowledge, shaped by his long-standing service and the strategic positions he held within Guta RaMwari.Furthermore, in his capacity as Secretary General, history will remember him for the moment on December 7, 2003, when he made the solemn announcement to the congregation about the departure of 'The Voice.' In the stillness of a quiet morning worship service at Guta RaMwari Headquarters, his words echoed: 'The Voice that proclaimed, 'I am God,' on January 31, 1961, has gone silent.' This moment is truly unforgettable.His life offers valuable lessons, and his departure leaves the baton in our hands. His Body will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery this Saturday, 12 April 2025.Indeed, we say, "Go well, Evangelist BB Chimoto." Humanity today is poorer without you, but we rest assured that the Heavens are happy as they welcome you. You are at peace, Hlala ngokuthula! Garai murugare!Everlastingly. The article is written by the Guta RaMwari Literature Committee of South Africa (LitcoSA) 2025/04/05