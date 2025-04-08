FULL TEXT: Bushiri speaks against South Africa selling his jet

Opinion / Religion



My Response to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of South Africa Regarding the Sale of My Private JetI am commenting on this matter because it was dismissed in Malawi courts - as the court already made its ruling.The recent announcement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of South Africa to sell my private jet has left me astonished, given the circumstances surrounding this decision. The NPA's justification for this action is to recover funds allegedly lost due to crimes I committed, which they claim will be used to compensate victims.However, I must remind the NPA and the public of the events that transpired in the Malawi courts. The same allegations brought before the Malawi courts were dismissed as "mere accusations," and the case was removed from the court list. It is perplexing that the NPA would proceed with selling my private jet over charges that have already been dismissed by a competent court.The case in question involves a forex platform introduced to my church by two individuals. Many of my church members invested in the platform, with initial investors receiving double their investment. However, when the two individuals disappeared with the funds, I took it upon myself to use my own resources to reimburse the victims, totaling over 70 million Rands. This act of goodwill has gone unreported by both the media and the authorities.What followed was a shocking display of injustice. The same corrupt police officers who had previously arrested me in a money laundering case, which was also dismissed in Malawi's courts, arrested me and my wife. This was despite my efforts to help the victims and my having opened a case against the two individuals who fled with my members' money.The South African police officers involved in this debacle are the same ones I had reported for extortion, where they demanded 12 million Rands from me under the threat of creating an arrest. I had informed various authorities, including the South African Rights Commission, the then-Commissioner of Police, the Minister of Intelligence, and the President of the Hawks. We presented evidences of all this in court. Yet, none of these officers have been held accountable. The lndependent Police Department (IPID) have this case on their table which we also opened with them way before we were arrested by the same officers we had opened an extortional case. Guess who was arrested instead? Your guess is right.The decision to sell my private jet raises serious concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the South African justice system, particularly in cases involving foreigners. It appears that the NPA is more interested in pursuing me rather than addressing the real culprits.In light of these events, I am not surprised by the NPA's decision to sell my jet. However, as long as I remain in Malawi, I will continue to speak out against these injustices._________________________In conclusion, I urge the NPA to reconsider their decision and take into account the facts presented. The sale of my private jet is not only unjust but also seems to be a clear case of persecution. I hope that a thorough review of this matter will be conducted, and justice will be served. Unfortunately, some of those NPA’s and police officers, are still knocking at my door that once I send some money, my case will disappear. Lol, in their dreams. They can go ahead and sell my private jet and even anything they want if stoping the sell would mean a private deal!