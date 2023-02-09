Meet Kemo Bojang: Africa's rising star

Opinion / Youth Corner

Gambian Youthful politician Kemo Bojang was recently recognised as one of the top 100 influential young persons of Africa.Kemo Bojang has over ten years of experience in advocating for youth participation in politics , leadership and development and has been leading by example which got him elected as a Councillor in Kanifing municipality in The Gambia as well as youth leader of UDP, Gambia's largest political party.Kemo rose to popularity through campaigning for increased youth participation in national and local elections. In addition to his legislative responsibilities, he also advises several heads of state, NGOs and corporate entities on youth policies and volunteers as a mentor in youth groups that emphasize community development initiatives.Bojang has built an international track record which has seen him interact with global leaders such as Tony Blair among others.Kemo holds a bachelor's degree in History and Political Science at the University of The Gambia and is the youngest person to be elected to public office in The Gambia and is also an alumni of the Mandela Washington Fellowship and he plans to continue working in governance and to increase youth political participation. His goal is to one day lead The Gambia through a fair, just, and equitable government that emphasizes accountability and transparency