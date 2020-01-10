Sports / Basketball
EuroLeague 2019/20 playoffs end in style
2 mins ago | Views
Watching sports provide an enriching experience that goes beyond just winning games. Online sports betting is gaining momentum, Euroleague sports fans are eager to discover the latest Euroleague betting tips which are featured in the leading online sportsbooks.
For 2 decades, the world has enjoyed the thrills brought by the 'Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.' The top-tier professional basketball competition is getting more competitive and has improved both on and off the court. More games have also emerged due to the new competition format.
EuroLeague competition succeeded in the FIBA EuroLeague in 2000. In the 2017/18 season, the sport recorded an average of 8,780 per league game. That data means only the NBA has garnered more attendance in professional basketball games than EuroLeague, worldwide.
Since inception, the EuroLeague competition has crowned 21 different basketball clubs as winners. Thirteen clubs have been declared season winners more than a single time and one of such clubs is Real Madrid who has been crowned 10 times.
CSKA Moscow, who are the current champions, celebrated their eight titles after defeating Anadolu Efes of Turkey in the 2019 season.
Before the 2019 season, CSKA Moscow had gunned for the title for 8 consecutive years/seasons in futility. Despite being crowned 7 times already, it took a slim margin of 101 – 96 for the Ukrainian outfit to finally emerge as the season's winners.
The EuroLeague Basketball new season is underway with the top 16 rounded up on Friday. The participating teams did thrill the spectators with a good game.
CSKA Moscow kept their fine form and sealed their place at the summit of Group F after beating Olympiacos 99 – 96 on away turf. CSKA star, Nando de Colo was on target and scored a huge 20 points while Milos Teodosic scored 13 points with Aaron Jackson doing the same.
Elsewhere, for the group E game, Darussafaka Dogus entertained Lokomotiv Kuban and triumphed with a slim 87 – 86 victory. The win came as a surprise as Darussafaka was 9 points down and didn't look like they would make the playoffs.
The team has Luke Harangody to thank for his stellar performances which saw him hurl 15 points and scored seven rebounds.
While that was going on, Fenerbahce lost to Unicaja by 71 – 67 points and the latter has Jack Cooley to thank for his impeccable performance that saw him garner 17 points with nine rebounds, improving his team's position to 4 – 10.
Top 16 battle ended in style as Cedevita's Jacob Pullen proved too hot to handle for Crvena Zvezda, scoring a whopping 22 points to sink the latter. Cedevita won the game by 83 – 62 points.
While Real Madrid has been the most successful team in EuroLeague so far, Olympiacos and Maccabi Tel Aviv are the only teams to have won back-to-back titles in 2011/12, 2012/13 and 2003/4, 2004/5 seasons respectively.
There are currently 18 teams participating in the 2019/20 season EuroLeague Basketball, with the largest arena belonging to Panathinaikos OPAP of Greece with a capacity of 18,989. The smallest arena takes a mere 5,420 spectators and belongs to the Armani Exchange of Italy.
In another development, a good number of African NBA stars are ready for their debut NBA seasons. This will happen with the launch of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in January 2020.
For 2 decades, the world has enjoyed the thrills brought by the 'Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.' The top-tier professional basketball competition is getting more competitive and has improved both on and off the court. More games have also emerged due to the new competition format.
EuroLeague competition succeeded in the FIBA EuroLeague in 2000. In the 2017/18 season, the sport recorded an average of 8,780 per league game. That data means only the NBA has garnered more attendance in professional basketball games than EuroLeague, worldwide.
Since inception, the EuroLeague competition has crowned 21 different basketball clubs as winners. Thirteen clubs have been declared season winners more than a single time and one of such clubs is Real Madrid who has been crowned 10 times.
CSKA Moscow, who are the current champions, celebrated their eight titles after defeating Anadolu Efes of Turkey in the 2019 season.
Before the 2019 season, CSKA Moscow had gunned for the title for 8 consecutive years/seasons in futility. Despite being crowned 7 times already, it took a slim margin of 101 – 96 for the Ukrainian outfit to finally emerge as the season's winners.
- On to recent times
The EuroLeague Basketball new season is underway with the top 16 rounded up on Friday. The participating teams did thrill the spectators with a good game.
CSKA Moscow kept their fine form and sealed their place at the summit of Group F after beating Olympiacos 99 – 96 on away turf. CSKA star, Nando de Colo was on target and scored a huge 20 points while Milos Teodosic scored 13 points with Aaron Jackson doing the same.
Elsewhere, for the group E game, Darussafaka Dogus entertained Lokomotiv Kuban and triumphed with a slim 87 – 86 victory. The win came as a surprise as Darussafaka was 9 points down and didn't look like they would make the playoffs.
The team has Luke Harangody to thank for his stellar performances which saw him hurl 15 points and scored seven rebounds.
While that was going on, Fenerbahce lost to Unicaja by 71 – 67 points and the latter has Jack Cooley to thank for his impeccable performance that saw him garner 17 points with nine rebounds, improving his team's position to 4 – 10.
Top 16 battle ended in style as Cedevita's Jacob Pullen proved too hot to handle for Crvena Zvezda, scoring a whopping 22 points to sink the latter. Cedevita won the game by 83 – 62 points.
While Real Madrid has been the most successful team in EuroLeague so far, Olympiacos and Maccabi Tel Aviv are the only teams to have won back-to-back titles in 2011/12, 2012/13 and 2003/4, 2004/5 seasons respectively.
There are currently 18 teams participating in the 2019/20 season EuroLeague Basketball, with the largest arena belonging to Panathinaikos OPAP of Greece with a capacity of 18,989. The smallest arena takes a mere 5,420 spectators and belongs to the Armani Exchange of Italy.
In another development, a good number of African NBA stars are ready for their debut NBA seasons. This will happen with the launch of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in January 2020.
Source - Byo24News