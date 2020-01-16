Latest News Editor's Choice


Here are Some of the Best African Players in the NBA

In this article, you'll find out everything you need to know about players that were born in Africa or those who are of African descent. In recent years, the NBA have worked hard to try and expand their scouting. They have also created a brand-new African league as well. With all of this, the increase in African players is most likely to surge. Take a look below to find out more.

Serge Ibaka
Next on the list is Serge Ibaka. He was born in the Republic of Congo and he is the 3rd youngest out of a total of 18 kids. He started playing basketball at a young age and then he moved to France so that he could go professional. He played some games for Baxi Manresa and then the Oklahoma Thunder drafted him. When he entered his career in the NBA, he made an appearance in the finals. Shortly after that, he was sent to the Canadian team the Raptors. Since then he has become a leader in blocks and he also came away with a silver medal in the Olympics too.

Bismack Biyombo
Bismack Biyombo plays for the Hornets and he was born in the Republic of Congo. He has gained a lot of interest in the NBA and when he hit the court for the Hoop Summit, he managed to score his very first triple-double. In 2011, he was drafted by the Sacramento Kings and then sent to the Bobcats, who are now the Hornets in that same night. In the year 2015, he then chose to sign a deal with the Raptors, where he was able to show a great deal of potential. This led to his monster contract signing with the Orlando Magic in 2016. After a few years there, he went back to the Charlotte Hornets in 2018.

Ian Mahinmi
Ian Mahinmi was born in the Republic of Benin and he soon went to France with his family. He has had a great time playing with all of the teams that he has been with and he was also drafted 29th to the NBA. He was then traded to the Mavericks and it was then when he won the NBA Championship. He was then traded to the Pacers where he had some of his finest years. After playing there for quite some time he went to the Wizards.

Emmanuel Mudiay
This player is with the New York Knicks and he is one of the finest basketball players in the NBA. He was born in the Republic of Congo and he chose not to attend an American college. This is interesting because he was offered numerous scholarships. He then played in China where he was drafted at number 7 by the Denver Nuggets. The player is still young but the potential he has shown is truly unbelievable.


