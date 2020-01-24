Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

Sports / Basketball

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe senior basketball team's failure to make the grade at the FIBA AfroBasket pre-qualifiers has exposed shortcomings in the administration of the sport, amid accusations of bias in team selection.When many thought it was time for hosts, Zimbabwe to shine at the FIBA AfroBasket pre-qualifiers held at the City Sports Centre in Harare from the 21st to the 26th of this month, the unthinkable just happened.Zimbabwe were found wanting after losing three of their four encounters.The team selection itself left a lot to be desired given that the country's top player, Vitalis Chikoko who plays for Levallois Metropolitans in France and Foxes' Warren Tegama were left in the cold, and how a player from Mutare's Mercenaries who are the current National Basketball Club Champions was omitted from the squad remains a mystery.Looking at the composition of the Zimbabwe team, one is left to believe that JBC is the national basketball team given that six players namely; Tatenda Maturure, Nyasha Zamani, Neville Chivhanyange, Ben Nyatanga, Dyvonne Pfachi and Taurai Chitsinde made the squad.Another mystery is that the Zimbabwe team coach, Addison Chiware, a former Basketball Union of Zimbabwe president, is the current JBC gaffer.How a former Basketball Union of Zimbabwe boss reduces himself to becoming a mere coach and working under someone at the helm of the basketball mother body, is circus on its own.With Madagascar showing their seriousness by incoprating one of their best players, Rija Lahontan who plies his trade in the same French league as Chikoko, Zimbabwe opted to do completely the opposite and in the process plunge the country's basketball back into the doldrums.