Hornets women to grace FIBA contest

Sports / Basketball

by Staff Reporter

REIGNING women basketball champions, Hornets, will represent Zimbabwe at next month's International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Club Championship Qualifiers in South Africa, The Sunday Mail reporter.This follows an invitation from FIBA, through the Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ), to represent the country at the tournament slated for November 15 to 22, in Johannesburg.Harare City Hornets are the current Harare Basketball Association (HBA) Champions, having won the title before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and looked on course to defend it when the 2019/2020 season was cut short.The Andrew Chitauro-coached team will now look to put the pieces together in preparation for the tournament, starting off with this weekend's HBA pre-season tournament, and then the return of the league early next month."It feels like the time for the girl child to shine is now," said club chairperson Sani Mbofana."We have approached a number of Zimbabwe's big corporates, including those firms who already conduct business with the Harare City Council, in a bid to raise funds for the trip."Hornets intends to send 20 people, namely 15 players, three members of the technical team, an accompanying referee and a head of delegation."The tournament organisers intend to place all participants in a bio-bubble."The charge for accommodation has been pegged at $50 person per day for accommodation and meals," he saidZimbabwe will send two representatives to this tournament, with the other team being Lakers, from the Bulawayo Basketball Association (BBA).