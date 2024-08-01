Latest News Editor's Choice


The accomplished David Robinson

David Robinson, known as "The Admiral" due to his service in the United States Navy, was born on August 6, 1965, in Key West, Florida. Visit now the website 1xbet.co.ke - top Kenya betting sites comes with an extraordinary section dedicated to basketball too.

Robinson's journey to basketball stardom is as unique as it is inspiring. Unlike many of his peers, Robinson did not initially focus on basketball; he was more academically inclined and excelled in mathematics. If you like basketball, then the top betting sites 1xBet Kenya are waiting for you.

His father was an officer in the Navy, which led to a disciplined upbringing. Robinson attended the United States Naval Academy, where his height shot up from 6'7" to 7'1", making him a formidable presence on the basketball court. During his tenure at the Naval Academy, Robinson led the Midshipmen to the NCAA Tournament, earning national recognition and solidifying his future in professional basketball.

A great professional career

Robinson was selected by the San Antonio Spurs as the 1st overall pick in the 1987 NBA Draft. The https://www.1xbet.co.ke/live/basketball website offers you the chance to wager on other great drafted players too.

However, he fulfilled his service commitment to the Navy before joining the NBA in 1989. His impact on the Spurs was immediate and profound. In his rookie season, Robinson averaged 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game, leading the Spurs to a 35-game improvement and earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Over his 14-season career with the Spurs, Robinson amassed 20,790 points, 10,497 rebounds, and 2,954 blocks. At the 1xBet you can always wager on all matches from the Spurs too.

Tons of achievements

Robinson's career highlights include 2 NBA championships (1999, 2003), an MVP award in 1995, and 10 NBA All-Star selections. He was also named to the All-NBA First Team 4 times and the NBA All-Defensive First Team 4 times. There is all esports betting at 1xBet, which can be made alongside the great basketball wagers available.

Robinson is 1 of only 4 players in NBA history to have recorded a quadruple-double, which he achieved on February 17, 1994. This included:

 - 34 points;
 - 10 rebounds;
 - 10 assists;
 - and 10 blocks.

Additionally, he scored 71 points in a single game against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 24, 1994. When checking all betting options from 1xBet, you have the chance to wager on esports but also on basketball players who deliver extraordinary performances too.

Source - Byo24News

