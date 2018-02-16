Latest News Editor's Choice


ICC team inspects Bulawayo venues

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago
Officials from ICC yesterday toured venues to be used for matches and practice in Bulawayo ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier matches to be played in the city in less than two weeks.

ICC media and communications officer Mary Godbeer, venue manager Alex Bosshardt and senior officer, cricket operations Ben Leaver inspected the venues accompanied by ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier media manager Darlington Majonga.

Bulawayo local organising committee members led by chairman Nicholas Singo, stadium managers Busani Dube, Nokuthula Sibanda-Ndlovu and Tafadzwa Kwesu took the ICC officials around the three venues which are Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Athletic Club and practice ground Old Mutual Heath Streak Academy.

Indications are that the ICC staff will conduct a final readiness assessment on Monday next week, a day before the start of warm-up matches.

Majonga said the presence of ICC staff is an indication that the tournament is a few days away. He said the world cricket governing body's staffers had already inspected playing venues in Harare.

Matches in the capital will be played at Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians while Takashinga Cricket Club is a training facility.

"The ICC officials are here and their presence signifies that the tournament is just about to start. We have been to venues in Harare just doing the final checks and today (yesterday) we have been to Queens Sports Club, BAC and the Heath Streak Academy," Majonga said.

In terms of preparations, Majonga indicated that things were almost in place with everything meant to be in order by this weekend. He called on Zimbabweans to come in their numbers to give support to the Chevrons as they try to make it to next year's World Cup in England.

"They are impressed, they are happy, there are still a few areas that we need to touch up and everything should be in place by this weekend. What's left is for the games to start and for the people of Bulawayo and the people of Harare from all walks of life to come out in their thousands. The matches are free of charge so we want people to come here and back their team so that we can make it to the World Cup."

Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Nepal and Scotland will play their group matches at the two venues in Bulawayo from March 4-12. Queens Sports Club is the scene for a Super Sixes fixture on March 15 prior to the action shifting to Kwekwe and the capital, with Harare Sports Club hosting the final on March 25.

Two-time world 50-overs champions West Indies, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Netherlands and United Arab Emirates will play their group matches at Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians.

Of the 10 countries taking part in the Qualifier, only two, the finalists, will make it to next year's World Cup to be held in England.

