Zimbabwe beat Nepal in World Cup qualifier

by Staff reporter
Centuries from the fifth wicket partnership of Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza Butt ensured Zimbabwe won their first ICC World Cup qualifier match against Nepal by 116 runs.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, posting a commanding total of 380 for the loss of 6 wickets.

With 77 runs on the board, the Chevrons lost their first wicket, that of Cephas Zhuwawo for 41 runs after he was trapped leg before wicket by Sandeep Lamichhane.

Solomon Mire lifted his bat for a half century but was quickly stumped by Dilip Nath after just adding 2 more runs.

Hamilton Masakadza was the next to walk to the pavilion with a paltry 17 after being caught and bowled by Basant Regmi, leaving Zimbabwe at 133 for 3 from 13 overs.

The next wicket to fall was that of Craig Ervine, who was caught for 34 by Dilip Nath off the bowling of Lalit Rajbanshi.

The fifth wicket partnership of Raza and Taylor saw both batsmen attaining their 100 runs each in a space of one ball apiece in the 47th over.

Nepal only managed a total of 264 for 8 in the 50 overs, giving the hosts a 116 victory to gain two points in their campaign.

Man of the match, Raza took to yet again lead from the front as he was the peak of the Chevrons bowlers with figures of 3 for 48 after claiming the sculps of Parad Khadka, Sharad Vesawkar and Dipendra Airee.

Other wickets came from returnee, Brian Vitori who got 2, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis and Graham Cremer who contributed a wicket each.

The next match for the Chevrons will be against Afghanistan on Tuesday before a date with Scotland.

Source - zbc

