Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

by Staff reporter
44 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board has appointed a three-man interim national selection panel, following the removal of Tatenda Taibu, who headed the previous panel as well as national team coaches.

Walter Chawaguta will be the convener of selectors, heading the panel that includes Kenyon Ziehl and Prosper Utseya.

Ziehl and Chawaguta have both previously served as national selectors, while Utseya served as a national team captain as well as bowling coach for the Under-19 team.

Chawaguta was part of the coaching staff that was dismissed from the senior national team following their failure to qualify for the International cricket Council World Cup.

He was fielding coach in a set up that had Heath Streak, as coach while the batting coach was Lance Klusener with Dougie Hondo working with the bowlers.

The new panel's immediate task is to pick the squad that will face Australia and Pakistan in a triangular Twenty20 International (T20I) series scheduled for July in Harare.

After the T20I series, Pakistan will stay behind to take on Zimbabwe in five One-Day International matches in Bulawayo.

ZC is in the process of recruiting national team coaches ahead of the series.

Streak has challenged ZC in the manner he was dismissed as has former Under 19 coach, Steve Mangongo, who has demanded to be compensated.

Zimbabwe lost to the United Arab Emirates in their final Super Six match of the qualifiers, in a match they were widely expected to win comfortably to book their place at the finals.

Afghanistan took advantage and claimed their place at England and Wales 2019 along with the West Indies, who were the first to qualify.

Zimbabwe has since shifted focus to the World T-20, which will be played in Australia and the upcoming series helps their preparations.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Cricket, #Panel

Comments

Plan designers available

Cowdray park stand $5 000

House to rent available

mkoba 6 $18 000 (4rmd)

Kids tights for sale

House to rent

Handbag sets on sale

B2800 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

NSSA pensioners deserve more

42 secs ago | 1 Views

Drama in Parliament over 'coup government' comment

28 mins ago | 492 Views

Another Zanu-PF rerun announced

34 mins ago | 365 Views

WATCH: Yellow bone Chiwenga opens up on complexion

35 mins ago | 332 Views

Mugabe spared Parly grilling

35 mins ago | 137 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere clash

36 mins ago | 522 Views

Red flags over Mnangagwa deals

38 mins ago | 335 Views

Mutsvangwa in vote-buying storm

39 mins ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's minister ordered to pay back $400,000 loan

40 mins ago | 146 Views

$3 000 worth of property lost in fire

40 mins ago | 57 Views

Bad omen for Mnangagwa

41 mins ago | 291 Views

The unholy marriage between the Chiefs and Zanu-PF

41 mins ago | 65 Views

ZEC taken to task over Braille ballot papers

42 mins ago | 74 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa, Chiwenga protestor off the hook

43 mins ago | 61 Views

Student nurse jailed 6 years

43 mins ago | 258 Views

Teachers divided over strike

44 mins ago | 103 Views

MDC Alliance battle to succeed Ian Kay intensifies

45 mins ago | 137 Views

Soldier finds used condoms in his house, goes berserk

46 mins ago | 173 Views

PPC's general manager dies in car crash

46 mins ago | 166 Views

Chamisa must back his democracy claims by holding primary elections

47 mins ago | 50 Views

Amini takes over at Bulawayo City

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Crocodile attack woman discharged from hospital

48 mins ago | 74 Views

2 foreign investors contracted to operate Ekusileni Hospital

49 mins ago | 82 Views

Mutasa told to walk

50 mins ago | 134 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube's wife out of danger

51 mins ago | 103 Views

Cost of living up

51 mins ago | 104 Views

Mafa remains the man of the people

51 mins ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket under probe

52 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe left with 1 week's supply of beer

52 mins ago | 187 Views

Fifa dismiss Chiyangwa's claims

54 mins ago | 157 Views

City of Gweru to expand CBD

54 mins ago | 74 Views

Miner shot in the head in clash with police

55 mins ago | 82 Views

ZRP to undergo overhaul

55 mins ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF lines up campaign rallies

56 mins ago | 100 Views

RBZ blessed bread price increase

58 mins ago | 111 Views

Man killed over $2 meat

58 mins ago | 110 Views

Obert Mpofu sues chief for defamation

59 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF rejects MDC-T proposals

1 hr ago | 229 Views

'Tsvangirai lacked diplomatic etiquette,' says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Dembare fined only $2,000 for stadium violence

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF battle lines drawn as poll reruns beckon

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Man found in possession of ivory sentenced

8 hrs ago | 754 Views

Daily Academic Sociology Questions and Answers

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

A mother's touch, a mysterious hand!

9 hrs ago | 792 Views

Chiwenga has cancer

10 hrs ago | 7822 Views

Mnangagwa says 'heads to roll after polls'

10 hrs ago | 3640 Views

Hon Keith Guzha throws stones from a glass house

12 hrs ago | 2100 Views

Zimbabwe needs democracy not managed stability, Chamisa tells Brits

12 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Chamisa calls for urgent electoral reforms in Oxford Union address

12 hrs ago | 553 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days