Zimbabwe Cricket appoint selection panel

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board has appointed a three-man interim national selection panel, following the removal of Tatenda Taibu, who headed the previous panel as well as national team coaches.Walter Chawaguta will be the convener of selectors, heading the panel that includes Kenyon Ziehl and Prosper Utseya.Ziehl and Chawaguta have both previously served as national selectors, while Utseya served as a national team captain as well as bowling coach for the Under-19 team.Chawaguta was part of the coaching staff that was dismissed from the senior national team following their failure to qualify for the International cricket Council World Cup.He was fielding coach in a set up that had Heath Streak, as coach while the batting coach was Lance Klusener with Dougie Hondo working with the bowlers.The new panel's immediate task is to pick the squad that will face Australia and Pakistan in a triangular Twenty20 International (T20I) series scheduled for July in Harare.After the T20I series, Pakistan will stay behind to take on Zimbabwe in five One-Day International matches in Bulawayo.ZC is in the process of recruiting national team coaches ahead of the series.Streak has challenged ZC in the manner he was dismissed as has former Under 19 coach, Steve Mangongo, who has demanded to be compensated.Zimbabwe lost to the United Arab Emirates in their final Super Six match of the qualifiers, in a match they were widely expected to win comfortably to book their place at the finals.Afghanistan took advantage and claimed their place at England and Wales 2019 along with the West Indies, who were the first to qualify.Zimbabwe has since shifted focus to the World T-20, which will be played in Australia and the upcoming series helps their preparations.