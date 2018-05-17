Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

SRC investigate Zimbabwe Cricket

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Sport and Recreation Commission have set up a three-member committee led by Joseph Mungwari to investigate the affairs of Zimbabwe Cricket following the outcry that followed the country's failure to qualify for next year's ICC World Cup.

The announcement was made at a press conference addressed by Sports Commission board chairman Edward Siwela yesterday.

The other members of the committee are veteran administrator Titus Zvomuya, who is also an SRC board member, and lawyer Benjamin Magogo.

This comes just days after the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe had expressed concern after meeting various stakeholders.

Siwela said the committee should start work immediately.

"The SRC Board is keenly aware that sport is a public good to which the Zimbabwean public are major stakeholders. Members of the public have a legitimate right to expect proper administration of national sports associations.

"After the gathering of preliminary information, the Board has resolved as follows:

"The Board reviewed events at the Zimbabwe Cricket and made the following observations:

That following the defeat of the Zimbabwe cricket senior men's team by UAE, the ZC Board summarily dismissed the technical team that was led by the national team coach, Heath Streak.

That further, the ZC board dismissed the Zimbabwe cricket under-19 technical team that was led by coach, Stephen Mangongo purportedly on account of the poor performance of the team.

That allegations of racism and match – fixing were raised as among possible reasons for the failure by the national team (the Chevrons) to qualify for the cricket World Cup to be hosted in England next year.

That the ZC General Manager had left the country under unclear circumstances and was now running ZC from Dubai.

That the dismissed members were challenging their dismissal in the courts.

That a number of ZC stakeholders had raised serious concerns on these developments.

"As result of the above observations, the board set up an SRC investigation committee to conduct an inquiry into these matters."

Siwela said they were also aware of the swelling $19m debt that has almost suffocated operations at the association. He explained that the Sports Commission have been following events at ZC with keen interest over the years and are eager to see the organisation strong on its feet.

He also said the investigation committee has also been given the green light to look into ZC finances.

"In terms of the terms of reference of the committee, yes they do include looking into the finances of ZC. But it hasn't taken the SRC long to look into the ZC debt.

"You may be aware or you may not be aware that cricket has been subject to the SRC inquiry previously which resulted in the previous board of cricket being dissolved.

"So it's not a matter that has escaped our attention. However the issue of how the debt has accumulated over time, some of the reasons we know them and some of them the inquiry must actually flag.

"Cricket was funded by and large – and this is information available in the audited accounts; ZC have annually submitted their audited accounted with the latest being of December 2016 – (by bank loans).

"The major factor to the swelling debt had largely been funding based on short term loans from banks which have attracted cumulatively huge sums of money in interest. This is going to be subject to further investigations and the results will be communicated.

"SRC did not take long to intervene. Typically when there are issues, we proceed by initially inquiring, that is, looking into the issues.

"We do not get to the stage where we are before we have conducted preliminary inquiries and we were doing precisely that," said Siwela.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #SRC, #Investigate

Comments

4 row maize planter

Norton 12 acres plot with super structures

Couples getaway

X trail on sale

Hover board on sale

Pregnancy predictor kit

Cheap priced to go plot

Bmw 316 on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soldier sets pregnant girlfriend on fire

15 mins ago | 47 Views

Chamisa allows criminals and ex-convicts to contest its primaries

18 mins ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe needs own currency

20 mins ago | 72 Views

Khupe attracts only 30 people, calls off Harare manifesto launch

23 mins ago | 158 Views

Chamisa intensifies fight over party name

27 mins ago | 82 Views

Chinotimba sued over electricity bill

47 mins ago | 136 Views

Why Chamisa will win 2018 elections

48 mins ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa to regulate sex workers

49 mins ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe, the land of thieves

51 mins ago | 87 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law chickens out

52 mins ago | 126 Views

'Wrong Chief Ndiweni' engages AG over foiled installation?

53 mins ago | 107 Views

Police summon suspended Makore over 'missing laptop'

53 mins ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa rolls out election campaign

54 mins ago | 171 Views

Suspended colliery boss to face disciplinary hearing

56 mins ago | 53 Views

Copper cables thieves sentenced to 20 years

57 mins ago | 64 Views

SRC ask for ZIFA governance details

58 mins ago | 16 Views

11 000 people placed on Zec exclusion list

58 mins ago | 74 Views

Unbeaten Ngezi Platinum take on Bulawayo City

59 mins ago | 22 Views

'Mnangagwa a down to earth leader with business mind'

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Parly to be dissolved on eve of elections

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Bosso, Caps United in clash of titans

1 hr ago | 30 Views

$100m UK loan to ease cash crisis, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mnagnagwa engages women

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Top MDC official hails Mnangagwa Presidency

1 hr ago | 106 Views

The woman who sold Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 139 Views

ZRP to promote Matemera to inspector

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF youth chair in court on armed robbery charges

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Man bashed after child is found in car boot

1 hr ago | 147 Views

'We are not fighting Khupe,' claims Welshman Ncube

1 hr ago | 142 Views

SA truck involved in an accident in Chinhoyi

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Jonathan Moyo's false hope from Malaysia

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Man in court for stealing 10 birds

1 hr ago | 36 Views

CAPS United drop Dauda ahead of Bosso clash

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Provisional voters' roll inspection begins

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean man places pregnant wife's picture on SA billboard

6 hrs ago | 3626 Views

ZIPP's Dr Kasiyamhuru takes election campaign to Norton

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

Baby dies from induced vomiting prescribed by prophet

9 hrs ago | 1344 Views

PHOTOS: Primary school robbers send Bulawayo police on high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 3220 Views

Police not allowed to eat, smoke in public - ZRP boss

9 hrs ago | 1753 Views

The British betrayal of Zimbabwean people is not new

9 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Fake lands officer dupes home seekers

9 hrs ago | 819 Views

'Zanu PF too fractured to win 2018,' Mandaza predicted - yet another feeble excuse for ignoring reforms

18 hrs ago | 1498 Views

ED means business and Zimbabwe is on the path to recovery

21 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Armed robbers shoot, kill businessman

21 hrs ago | 4746 Views

5 Alternative business investment ideas other than stocks

22 hrs ago | 1315 Views

SMEs transition key in uplifting the Zimbabwean Economy

22 hrs ago | 286 Views

Made in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1683 Views

How Zimbabwe can benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA)

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe losing the product counterfeit war

22 hrs ago | 472 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days