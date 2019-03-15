Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

United Arab Emirates will play four ODIs in Zimbabwe in April, while Netherlands will host Zimbabwe for a pair of ODI and T20I series in June.The visit of UAE will replace the cancelled five-match ODI series Afghanistan were set to play in the country in April. The series against UAE will start on 10 April and finish on 16 April.Zimbabwe will then head to the Netherlands in June, where they will play two ODIs on 19 and 21 June and two T20Is on 23 and 25 June. They will then take on Ireland in a previously announced set of matches.