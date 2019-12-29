Zim U19 gears up for quadrangular Series

Sports / Cricket

by Daniel Itai

The quadrangular U19 seven day cricket Series which features India, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe will commence today at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground and the Chatsworth Oval stadium in Durban."We are well prepared and in a good state of mind. Brandon James is the only player who picked an injury on his right shoulder from yesterday's practice session, the rest are fit," said Prosper Utseya Zimbabwe's U19 coach.Utseya further highlighted that the Series was a good preparatory ahead of the U19 Cricket World Cup which will start from the 17th of January till the 9th of February in South Africa."It gives us the much needed international exposure and momentum going into the tournament. Positive results will boost the team confidence and it makes our country proud."Zimbabwe will kick-start their quadrangular Series campaign against New Zealand followed by India on Sunday and South Africa on Tuesday.Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Dion Myers(c), Dane Schadendorf, Dylan Grant, Brandon James(w), Privilege Chesa, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Luke Oldknow, Emmanuel Bawa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Taurayi Tugwete.