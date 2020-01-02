Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

ZC names new captains and selectors

by Edward Makuzva
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named Sean Williams as Zimbabwe's substantive Test captain, while Chamu Chibhabha will lead the one-day international and Twenty20 international sides as interim skipper.
 
In a statement, the appointments, as recommended by ZC director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza, were unanimously endorsed by the ZC Board at its meeting in Harare on Monday.
 
The statement added that the captaincy had been left vacant following the retirement last September of Masakadza, who was the skipper for all formats.
 
The new captains both have loads of experience to draw upon in their new roles.
 
Since making his international debut in February 2005, Williams has established himself as a dependable all-rounder, playing 10 Tests, 131 ODIs and 38 T20Is to date.
 
Chibhabha, who boasts three Tests, 103 ODIs and 33 T20Is under his belt since his international bow in August 2005, has come of age and will be expected to play an influential role in the shorter versions.
 
"The role of captain is an honour and a responsibility which Sean and Chamu thoroughly deserve, both of them being exceptional players and great servants of our game over the years.
 
"I am delighted that they have accepted their new roles and I extend my congratulations to them and wish them all the best as they help to take Zimbabwe to the next level." Masakadza said.
 
ZC has also put in place a new selection panel, with former Zimbabwe international David Mutendera coming in as the convener. The other selectors are Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya.
 
"Congratulations to all the selectors. Their qualifications and experience speak for themselves," Masakadza explained.
 
"David is a respected former international who boasts massive playing and coaching experience, while he has also previously served as a national selector.
 
"Gavin has done exceptional work as a coach and national Under-19 selector since he retired from playing international cricket a few years ago and we are fortunate to draw from his heap of experience.
 
"Shepherd is a veteran coach who has earned the reputation of being a serial winner, dominating the domestic competitions with his Mountaineers side in recent seasons, and his appointment to the selection panel is well-deserved.
 
"Retaining Prosper on the panel will not only guarantee continuity but will also ensure that the game keeps benefitting from his massive knowledge of the game and experience", reads the statement.
 
Walter Chawaguta, who was the convener of selectors since May 2018, will now move to Rhinos as head coach, where he will be assisted by Stanley Chioza.
 
Chioza has been replaced as national team analyst by Mufaro Chiturumani.
 
The statement added that the only other change to the national team technical set-up, Travor Wambe has returned to take over from Anesu Mupotaringa as physiotherapist.
 
Meanwhile, ZC will announce a fielding coach and a mental strength coach in due course, but the Board has confirmed the other national team support staff members as follows: Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Dilip Chouhan (manager), Stuart Matsikenyeri (batting coach), Douglas Hondo (bowling coach), Walter Karimanzira (strength and conditioning trainer), Lovemore Banda (logistics manager) and Darlington Majonga (media manager)

Source - Edward Makuzva

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Mnangagwa goes on leave

1 min ago | 5 Views

ZPP blasts Patriot Newspapers over 'falsehoods'

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Malaba an unsung Mthwakazi Queen

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Magwegwe boy catches attention of English Premier League side

27 mins ago | 47 Views

The tale of two different groups with political significance in Zimbabwe's political dynamics

28 mins ago | 19 Views

Existence of Polad confirms that 'We have a problem'

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zimbabwean economy simplified

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zim parents turn to South African schools

3 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Open letter to Jonathan Moyo

4 hrs ago | 2436 Views

Open Letter To Mr President HE ED Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Man accused of sodomising teen boy gets $200 bail

6 hrs ago | 848 Views

13 eye Warriors job, only one Zimbabwean on the list

6 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Pizza Hut opens second branch in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Two MaShurugwi nabbed

7 hrs ago | 1733 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for illegal gold mining

7 hrs ago | 1991 Views

'MDC must apologise for disputing elections' Zanu PF demanding - why, rigged 2/3 majority can't rig economy

8 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Nhaka Foundation begins charity at home in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Invest in sustainable energy sources, expert tells Zim government

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

Magistrate granted bail

8 hrs ago | 919 Views

WATCH: King Zwide Peter KaLobhengula Khumalo Interview

16 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Why not Saviour Kasukuwere?

21 hrs ago | 7351 Views

Mnangagwa's aide in hot soup over Presidential maize subsidy

21 hrs ago | 4873 Views

PHOTOS: ZUPCO bus kills 3 people in Bulawayo

21 hrs ago | 5676 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days