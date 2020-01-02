ZC names new captains and selectors

Sports / Cricket

by Edward Makuzva

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named Sean Williams as Zimbabwe's substantive Test captain, while Chamu Chibhabha will lead the one-day international and Twenty20 international sides as interim skipper.In a statement, the appointments, as recommended by ZC director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza, were unanimously endorsed by the ZC Board at its meeting in Harare on Monday.The statement added that the captaincy had been left vacant following the retirement last September of Masakadza, who was the skipper for all formats.The new captains both have loads of experience to draw upon in their new roles.Since making his international debut in February 2005, Williams has established himself as a dependable all-rounder, playing 10 Tests, 131 ODIs and 38 T20Is to date.Chibhabha, who boasts three Tests, 103 ODIs and 33 T20Is under his belt since his international bow in August 2005, has come of age and will be expected to play an influential role in the shorter versions."The role of captain is an honour and a responsibility which Sean and Chamu thoroughly deserve, both of them being exceptional players and great servants of our game over the years."I am delighted that they have accepted their new roles and I extend my congratulations to them and wish them all the best as they help to take Zimbabwe to the next level." Masakadza said.ZC has also put in place a new selection panel, with former Zimbabwe international David Mutendera coming in as the convener. The other selectors are Gavin Ewing, Shepherd Makunura and Prosper Utseya."Congratulations to all the selectors. Their qualifications and experience speak for themselves," Masakadza explained."David is a respected former international who boasts massive playing and coaching experience, while he has also previously served as a national selector."Gavin has done exceptional work as a coach and national Under-19 selector since he retired from playing international cricket a few years ago and we are fortunate to draw from his heap of experience."Shepherd is a veteran coach who has earned the reputation of being a serial winner, dominating the domestic competitions with his Mountaineers side in recent seasons, and his appointment to the selection panel is well-deserved."Retaining Prosper on the panel will not only guarantee continuity but will also ensure that the game keeps benefitting from his massive knowledge of the game and experience", reads the statement.Walter Chawaguta, who was the convener of selectors since May 2018, will now move to Rhinos as head coach, where he will be assisted by Stanley Chioza.Chioza has been replaced as national team analyst by Mufaro Chiturumani.The statement added that the only other change to the national team technical set-up, Travor Wambe has returned to take over from Anesu Mupotaringa as physiotherapist.Meanwhile, ZC will announce a fielding coach and a mental strength coach in due course, but the Board has confirmed the other national team support staff members as follows: Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Dilip Chouhan (manager), Stuart Matsikenyeri (batting coach), Douglas Hondo (bowling coach), Walter Karimanzira (strength and conditioning trainer), Lovemore Banda (logistics manager) and Darlington Majonga (media manager)