Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

Zim tipped to take bronze at the quadrangular series

by Daniel Itai, Durban, South Africa
23 secs ago | Views
Today will be the last day of the U19 ODI quadrangular cricket series which will see Zimbabwe tussling it off with New Zealand for the 3rd spot at the Chatsworth stadium.

On Tuesday, Zimbabwe outmanoeuvred the 2014 World cup winners and the current hosts of the ODI quadrangular series by 31 runs.

Last Friday, New Zealand edged Zimbabwe by two runs in the first match of the ODI quadrangular series however, cricket analysts have tipped Zimbabwe to be the ultimate winners of today's match.

"I am happy with Tuesday's result, we still need to improve though, we need to take care of the basics," said Prosper Utseya the Zimbabwe U19 coach.

South Africa will battle it off with the current U19 World cup champions, India at the Kingsmead stadium.

India booked their spot of the final following their resounding victory over New Zealand on Tuesday where they won by 120 runs.

Zimbabwe will be basing on their bowlers, Jesse Tashkoff and Tadiwanashe Nyangani who have so far taken seven wickets each.

On the batting side, Dion Myers who has to date amassed 165 runs and two half-centuries in the past three matches is expected to help with the run-rate as well as Wesley Madhevere.

New Zealand U19:
Rhys Mariu, Simon Keene, Ollie White, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare (WK), Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Hayden Dickson, Kristian Clarke

Bench – David Hancock, Kristian Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Quinn Sunde (WK), William O'Rourke

Zimbabwe U19:
Wesley Madhevere, Gareth Chirawu, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers (c), Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Taurayi Tugwete, Emmanuel Bawa, Nkosilathi Nungu, Tadiwanashe Nyangani

Bench – Brandon James, Privilege Chesa, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim

All marches will resume at 09h30 (CAT).

Source - Daniel Itai, Durban, South Africa

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Businessman Frank Buyanga welcomes second child

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Bulawayo needs US$700 million to fix roads

12 mins ago | 15 Views

14 machete weilding illegal miners arrested in Mash Central

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Chiwenga back from successful China medical review

3 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Parliamentary committee calls for stiffer penalties for Mashurugwi

5 hrs ago | 647 Views

'Chamisa's rejection of results triggered Mnangagwa's illegitimacy' - rubbish, it's rigging rejection is inconsequential

6 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Katema off to Zambia

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe to host Sri Lanka for two-Test series

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa goes on leave

6 hrs ago | 3295 Views

ZPP blasts Patriot Newspapers over 'falsehoods'

6 hrs ago | 433 Views

Malaba an unsung Mthwakazi Queen

6 hrs ago | 887 Views

Magwegwe boy catches attention of English Premier League side

6 hrs ago | 1093 Views

The tale of two different groups with political significance in Zimbabwe's political dynamics

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Existence of Polad confirms that 'We have a problem'

8 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zimbabwean economy simplified

8 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zim parents turn to South African schools

9 hrs ago | 2011 Views

ZC names new captains and selectors

9 hrs ago | 336 Views

Open letter to Jonathan Moyo

10 hrs ago | 3975 Views

Open Letter To Mr President HE ED Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Man accused of sodomising teen boy gets $200 bail

12 hrs ago | 1004 Views

13 eye Warriors job, only one Zimbabwean on the list

12 hrs ago | 2303 Views

Pizza Hut opens second branch in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Two MaShurugwi nabbed

13 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for illegal gold mining

14 hrs ago | 2307 Views

'MDC must apologise for disputing elections' Zanu PF demanding - why, rigged 2/3 majority can't rig economy

14 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Nhaka Foundation begins charity at home in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 387 Views

'Will send army to beat you if cause drought' Freudian slip from man of blood - still here cometh change

14 hrs ago | 947 Views

Invest in sustainable energy sources, expert tells Zim government

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Magistrate granted bail

14 hrs ago | 1096 Views

WATCH: King Zwide Peter KaLobhengula Khumalo Interview

22 hrs ago | 1626 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days