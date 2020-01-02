Zim tipped to take bronze at the quadrangular series

Sports / Cricket

by Daniel Itai, Durban, South Africa

New Zealand U19:

Bench

Zimbabwe U19:

Bench

Today will be the last day of the U19 ODI quadrangular cricket series which will see Zimbabwe tussling it off with New Zealand for the 3rd spot at the Chatsworth stadium.On Tuesday, Zimbabwe outmanoeuvred the 2014 World cup winners and the current hosts of the ODI quadrangular series by 31 runs.Last Friday, New Zealand edged Zimbabwe by two runs in the first match of the ODI quadrangular series however, cricket analysts have tipped Zimbabwe to be the ultimate winners of today's match."I am happy with Tuesday's result, we still need to improve though, we need to take care of the basics," said Prosper Utseya the Zimbabwe U19 coach.South Africa will battle it off with the current U19 World cup champions, India at the Kingsmead stadium.India booked their spot of the final following their resounding victory over New Zealand on Tuesday where they won by 120 runs.Zimbabwe will be basing on their bowlers, Jesse Tashkoff and Tadiwanashe Nyangani who have so far taken seven wickets each.On the batting side, Dion Myers who has to date amassed 165 runs and two half-centuries in the past three matches is expected to help with the run-rate as well as Wesley Madhevere.Rhys Mariu, Simon Keene, Ollie White, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff (C), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare (WK), Adithya Ashok, Joey Field, Hayden Dickson, Kristian Clarke– David Hancock, Kristian Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Quinn Sunde (WK), William O'RourkeWesley Madhevere, Gareth Chirawu, Milton Shumba, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers (c), Luke Oldknow, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Taurayi Tugwete, Emmanuel Bawa, Nkosilathi Nungu, Tadiwanashe Nyangani– Brandon James, Privilege Chesa, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant, Ahomed Rameez EbrahimAll marches will resume at 09h30 (CAT).