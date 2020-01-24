Zim obliterates Scotland

Sports / Cricket

by Daniel Itai at the Witrand Oval, in Potchefstroom

It was a revenge of the dreamers scenario as Zimbabwe's U19 cricket team, whitewashed Scotland by 8 wickets in the last match of their World Cup group C encounter.

Even though the match was not much of utter significance considering the fact that they had lost their ticket to play in the quarterfinals after losing to Pakistan on Tuesday, Zimbabwe displayed a stellar performance.Scotland was bowled out in 37.2 overs with a low score of 140 runs, which the Zimbabwean side quickly reached in 17.1 overs as they finished the match at 146/2.Sakhumuzi Ndlela, was named the best bowler after taking out 4 wickets. Tadiwanashe Marumani's 12 (4s) and 4 (6s) earned him the man of the match title after amassing a total of 85 runs."Tadiwa has given us another option for an opener going forward, everyone is happy that we won," said Prosper Utseya, Zimbabwe's U19 coach.Zimbabwe is scheduled to play in the Plate League which will determine their final position of the World Cup tourney.The Plate League will start on the 27th of January and will see the bottom 2 teams of each group battling it off for the top positions thus, from 9 to 16.Scotland U19 Squad: Angus Guy(c), Ben Davidson, Tomas Mackintosh(w), Jasper Davidson, Syed Shah, Daniel Cairns, Kess Sajjad, Lyle Robertson, Charlie Peet, Jamie Cairns, Sean Fischer-Keogh, Rory Hanley, Liam Naylor, Euan McBeth, Callum Grant.Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers(c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Luke Oldknow, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Dane Schadendorf(w), Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Privilege Chesa.