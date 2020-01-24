Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

Zimbabwe seize Test match control

by Staff reporter
8 mins ago | Views
Sikandar Raza Butt produced his career best bowling figures so far to help Zimbabwe take a firm grip on their second cricket Test match against touring Sri Lanka after day three proceedings at the Harare Sports Club yesterday.

Raza took seven wickets at the expense of 113 as the visitors were bowled out for 293 with the innings wrapped up just before tea.

Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi took the other three wickets for Zimbabwe.

The seam trio toiled for most of the day and probably deserved more than they got for their efforts, particularly Tiripano, who bowled 12 maidens from his 24 overs conceding just 30 runs while taking a single wicket.
After a long search for a wicket, Mumba took out the big fish when he claimed the scalp of danger man Angelo Mathews (64) with Regis Chakabva taking the catch behind.
Nyauchi retained figures of 1 for 40 after bowling 22.5 overs through the innings.

By close of play yesterday, Zimbabwe had reached 62 for 1 stretching their lead to 175 runs ahead of day four today.

Regis Chakabva and Prince Masvaure will resume on 14 and 26 respectively after play was stopped prematurely following rains. Zimbabwe lost Craig Ervine (13) who faced the new ball together with Masvaure after Kevin Kasuza had been ruled out due to concussion having taken a blow to his helmet fielding at short leg.

It was the only low point for Zimbabwe on an otherwise brilliant day of cricket for the hosts.

It was, however, Raza who illuminated Harare Sports Club as he ripped through the Sri Lanka batting line up.

Incredibly, Raza was not the luckiest man on the pitch with a number of batsmen put down off his bowling.

The part time spinners' victims included Kusal Mendis (22), whose shot crashed onto Kasuza's protective head gear before Mumba completed the catch.

He also took out Dimuth Kurunatne, Dinesh Chandimal (6) Dhananjan De Silva (42), Dickwella (1), Suranga Lakmal (5) and Lasith Embuldeniya (5) as he fell narrowly short of Paul Strang's record of the best bowling figures in an innings by a Zimbabwean.

Strang took 8 for 109 against New Zealand in 2000.

Raza said they were pleased with their performance and will look to continue dominating the match as they go into day four.

"As a team, we should be very happy with where we are at the moment," Raza said.

"We will look to dictate terms with the bat and hopefully set ourselves up for another good bowling display. We still have a lot of batting in the tank and the first hour and half will be crucial. We are looking at the guys who are in to lay the foundation in the first hour so that we can be more aggressive. I must say today we are pleased with what we did, this is one of my best Test cricket days in my career. "

This morning, Zimbabwe will be looking to further stretch their lead as they set their sights on winning this match to level the series.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Civil servants accept 140% pay hike, seek more

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimra targets US$ charging businesses to raise dollars

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mzembi party dealt body blow

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Top cop shoots reveller

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from liberalised EU market under new agreement

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target by 24,65%

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC in solidarity rally for 'Chief' Ndiweni

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Chombo trial yet to kick-off 2 years after arrest, NPA blames police

5 mins ago | 2 Views

When a company falls out with its CEO: Lessons from SA's Old Mutual

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Residents, council face off over $1,8bn budget

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Pressure piles on State to drop charges against anti-Mnangagwa activists

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Court reverses police boss directive

7 mins ago | 8 Views

EU bemoans slow pace of Zimbabwe reforms

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Warrior Admiral Muskwe moves a step up

8 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabweans must brace for more hardships'

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa ally evicted from rented house

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Sally Mugabe Hospital gets US$2,7m equipment boost

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Let's not turn Zimbabwe into a vending nightmare

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Where is our promised listening President?

10 mins ago | 12 Views

ZIMSEC grade inflation: A disgraceful and shameful national cancer

10 mins ago | 18 Views

POLAD members to globe-trot calling for sanctions removal

16 mins ago | 29 Views

Outdoor movie for Bulawayo lovers

16 mins ago | 21 Views

Unemployed teachers swindled in jobs scam

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimta urges teachers to report for work

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Lupane State University guard 'from a broad' steals 53 solar panels

18 mins ago | 42 Views

UK firm acquires 70% of Hwange coal project

20 mins ago | 29 Views

Varsity fees back to $15 000

20 mins ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga's wife 'bashes' maid

21 mins ago | 50 Views

Sandy joins Amapiano bandwagon

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Sadc confronts US over Zimbabwe sanctions

22 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe Cabinet to go paperless

22 mins ago | 20 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira ordered to pay 7-year debt

23 mins ago | 26 Views

Chiyangwa, Omega Sibanda ban lifted

23 mins ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe to recruit 200 prosecutors to fight graft

23 mins ago | 12 Views

Home Affairs, ZRP gears for computerisation

24 mins ago | 18 Views

'Unqualified' Chunga confirms Chapungu move

24 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa's POLAD a game changer, says Obert Gutu

25 mins ago | 31 Views

Sadc exposes US sanctions renewal plot

25 mins ago | 13 Views

Universities in fresh bid to hike fees

2 hrs ago | 874 Views

WALPE pushes for women training and educational programme on the electoral law and reforms

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Man in trouble for possession of articles to commit crime

3 hrs ago | 739 Views

‘Lift sanction and the engage on reforms’ insist SADC - nonsense, sanctions cannot tramp good governance

11 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Masarira blasts ministry of health over coronavirus

11 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Bogus CIO operatives rob command agriculture farmer at gunpoint

11 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Ian Khama loses bid to nullify election results

12 hrs ago | 1863 Views

Top 5 Skills Every Business Owner Needs to Learn

12 hrs ago | 982 Views

Chamisa identifies diaspora vote as key reform before any future election

12 hrs ago | 864 Views

ZRP to recruit thousands General Duty Constables

12 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Malaba, Chiweshe collide over messy Chiwenga divorce

12 hrs ago | 3451 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days