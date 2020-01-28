Young Women in Mazowe call for vital participation in devolution

Sports / Cricket

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Young Women in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central province under the Institute of Young Women Development (IYWD) called for the participation in the process of decentralization of power and decision making,today in Glendale.Speaking at a devolution meeting the young women poured their hearts out."We are not given time to speak at ward meetings where our opinions are suppose to be heard and engaged as part of devolution, Vivian Bhobho said.Tsitsi Chari also expressed the plight of women due to lack of finances to solicitate them to get into power.Danny Nyamushamba the Program Officer for the Institute for Young Women Development urged women to empower themselves to gain muscle in devolution and sustain themselves.