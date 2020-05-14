NetOne donates PPE to Mpilo Central Hospital

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

NETONE and TelOne yesterday donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Mpilo Central Hospital and pledged to drill two boreholes at the health institution in an effort to alleviate water challenges.The PPE and the boreholes are part of the $10 million package which the two parastatals released towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.They donated FFP2 dust masks, dromex goggles, disposable overalls, medium-duty aprons, plastic overshoes, chemical overalls, knapsacks and hydrogen peroxide spray sanitizer for surfaces, isopropyl alcohol based hand sanitisers and isopropyl alcoholbased sanitisers.Speaking at the handover of the donation at Mpilo Hospital yesterday, Telone regional manager Wing Sibanda said it was the duty of business to contribute to the health sector whenever there was need."As State-owned enterprises, NetOne and TelOne have a critical role to play in line with our sustainable commitment to contribute to socio-economic development in line with our $10 million dollar COVID-19 response package unveiled a few weeks ago," Sibanda said."Our COVID-19 response proposal will zero in on high impact projects that have a long-term impact even post pandemic, and have a strong community impact approach. This will ensure that we optimally utilise both company resources to benefit and uplift the generality of Zimbabweans during and after the virus crisis, as responsible corporate citizens that support the health, safety and well-being of the communities in which we operate."Sibanda said fighting the spread of the virus requires collective effort."Our donation seeks to augmentthegovernment'seffortsin providing the necessary PPE for frontline health personnel. There is also an increasing need for both hand and surface sanitisers as part of curbing the spread of the virus," he said."It is important to note that the demand for these highly consumable lines largely exceeds the supply of the same given their frequency of use as well as disposable nature. This requires combined efforts from various stakeholders in order to effectively contribute towards the safety of frontline health professionals as they support people infected by the virus."Sibanda said business has a critical role to play in reducing local transmission of coronavirus."Over and above the PPE donation and as part of our longterm intervention, we are drilling and installing two additional boreholes here at Mpilo and have adopted a ward for refurbishment which we shall fully equip over the next few weeks, and will unveil the same once complete."Mpilo acting chief executive officer Solwayo Ngwenya called for more donations.He warned that disaster was looming as many people were not practicing the social distancing directive.