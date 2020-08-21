Latest News Editor's Choice


Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

by Staff writer
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have worked in tandem with the tournament organisers and Indian government to ensure the Indian Premier League (IPL) can take place safely this year and with the postponement of the ICC World Cup, there was space in the calendar for the tournament to go ahead. With India unable to host the tournament safely, the Indian Premier League will take place in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will now start on September 19th in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final taking place on November 8th. The 60 match tournament will be played overseas for the first time in over 10 years and although the local support will be missing, the new hosts will ensure that they deliver a great tournament and stage for what is the top T20 tournament in the world. The UAE are keen to host major sporting events and with the COVID19 issue meaning it can't be held in India, they can offer a safe place to run the tournament.



The new hosts will look to ensure they put on a super tournament and ensure the broadcast coverage along with the pitches ensure the matches are as competitive as ever and let the players make the event a success by showing their skills.

Who is likely to win the IPL?

Mumbai Indians are the favourites given they have won three of the last four finals. Last year the Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in the final winning by a single run. Mumbai Indians scored 149 runs losing 8 wickets in the process and the opposition could only manage 148 for the loss of 7 wickets.

In what was a fitting finish to the tournament the man of the match was Kieron Pollard who scored 41 runs off 25 balls which gave Mumbai Indians a decent total to defend. Shane Watson scored 80 runs for Chennai Super Kings but it wasn't quite enough to land the trophy for them.

In 2018 it was the Chennai Super Kings who landed the trophy and it was Shane Watson once again who shone with the bat in the final. He scored 50 runs off 32 balls and was the star player for the

Indian Premier League 2020 preview

Mumbai Indians will be looking to win the tournament for a record 5th time and continue to dominate. The most important players for Mumbai Indians are likely to be Rohit Sharma who will be the captain and Kieron Pollard, who has played a crucial role for Mumbai Indians in the past is also one of the top T20 players in the world.

Hyderabad Sunrisers are next in the betting and will looking to take the crown from Mumbai Indians this year.  They won the tournament in 2016 and will have Kane Williamson as their captain and other stars include David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. These talented overseas players as well as home grown players can give the holders a scare or two in battling it out for victory.

MS Dhoni captains the Chennai Super Kings who will be looking to win back the IPL title having won it in 2019 and they have a superb talented squad to deliver a good tournament. Shane Watson & Dwayne Bravo will be looking to put up a number of top scores with the bat this year and Josh Hazelwood can then use his skills to take many wickets.

Predictions for Indian Premier League in 2020

With the Indian Premier League not being played in India, this could well affect the dominance of the Mumbai Indians. The different types of wickets and conditions may indeed level out the excellence in their team and could lead to one of the other teams to take the title.

Playing abroad could well be level playing field and teams like Dehli Capitals or Kolkata Knight Riders could spring a surprise. With no home support in the stadia from the teams, this could well level out the performances of players who thrive from the crowd.



Expect the tournament to be an open one and it wouldn't be surprising if one of the outsiders landing the trophy this year.

Source - Byo24Sports

