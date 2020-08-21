Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

Prominent miller arrested

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Harare miller Wayne Moss (46), the managing director of Mr Brands, and another local company director were recently arrested on allegations of duping a city businessman of US$25 000 cash after misrepresenting to him that they had off-shore free funds in the United Kingdom.

Moss, who is jointly charged with Kudakwashe Gambanga (35), a director of Avanteguard (Pvt) Ltd, yesterday appeared at the Mbare Magistrates' Court on fraud charges and the two were remanded out of custody to September 3.

They are alleged to have connived to defraud the businessman of the money by manufacturing fake proof of payments. The State alleged that Moss approached the businessman and introduced Gambanga in absentia, claiming that he was in urgent need of the money to pay lobola for his fiancée, Pride Gono of Borrowdale, but could not access his free funds in cash.

He further suggested that Gambanga was offering to meet any foreign obligations for anyone, who could give him the US$25 000.

The unsuspecting businessman is reported to have believed him and offered to assist on condition that Moss should present him with a proof of transfer for the money into his bank account in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the State, Moss later emailed the businessman a fictitious proof of payment for the transfer of the money from a United Kingdom Metro Bank account into the alleged victim's bank account.

The businessman then released the money in batches of US$4 000 and US$21 000 to Moss.

However, the money never reflected in the businessman's account prompting him to make a follow up with Moss, who then gave him Gambanga's contact details. But the businessman allegedly failed to recover his money so he reported the deal to the police leading to the arrest of Moss and Gambanga.

Mr Zebediah Bofu prosecuted.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sikhala says 'it's just political banter'

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Chamisa mobilising against Khupe

1 hr ago | 460 Views

'Sanctions fuelling corruption in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Econet abolishes mobile money agents

1 hr ago | 287 Views

11 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 188 Views

Sikhala's doctrine before his arrest

1 hr ago | 243 Views

RBZ tightens EcoCash squeeze

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Indian Premier League set to take place in UAE between September and November.

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Khupe pushes to drown Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party rededicates its struggle in honour of Dzamara

5 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Ndebeles over Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 3148 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe Meets Tanzania - King 98 Ft Diamond Platnumz - Kachiri

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mangudya stabilizes market and prices through Foreign exchange auction

8 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Court refuses to free man accused of treason

10 hrs ago | 3103 Views

South Africa's Kelly Khumalo charms Bulawayo songstress

10 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns Patson Dzamara

11 hrs ago | 5453 Views

Macheso saddened by Dzamara's death

11 hrs ago | 2476 Views

3 abducted MDC ladies back in court

11 hrs ago | 1928 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi feels heat over Amendment Number 2

11 hrs ago | 3249 Views

'Keep away from Gukurahundi or shift residence' MLF threaten - Yeah, same unbridled desires led to Gukurahundi

11 hrs ago | 1389 Views

How to successfully run a business from home

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

Commonwealth lawyers issue statement on Beatrice Mtetwa

12 hrs ago | 4196 Views

BREAKING: Patson Dzamara dies

14 hrs ago | 11733 Views

Facebook To Charge Zimbabwe Advertisers VAT

14 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Khupe pushing to have Mwonzora disciplined

14 hrs ago | 5671 Views

Govt sweats over Drax payment

14 hrs ago | 3592 Views

D-Day for Sikhala

14 hrs ago | 2926 Views

Mnangagwa adviser under siege

14 hrs ago | 10266 Views

Chinamasa shocked why residents continue voting 'corrupt' MDC Councillors

14 hrs ago | 2090 Views

'Catholic priests statement crafted by MDC'

14 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Parliament sits for only 20 minutes

14 hrs ago | 1289 Views

African jurists angry over Mtetwa 'victimisation'

14 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Mayor over leaked audios

14 hrs ago | 6777 Views

'Nobody thought Mnangagwa would be this ruthless'

14 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Zimbabwe govt urged to fully dollarise

14 hrs ago | 3311 Views

Govt hires village health workers in place of striking nurses

14 hrs ago | 863 Views

Notorious robbers nabbed in Beitbridge

14 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Council boss destroys property to conceal evidence

14 hrs ago | 985 Views

ZimPF demands $1m from MDC-T $7,5m Parly grant

15 hrs ago | 1337 Views

It's not an offence to advocate for regime change

15 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimstat on door-to-door enumeration exercise

15 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Corruption under Mnangagwa frightening'

15 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser held hostage by Zanu-PF youths

15 hrs ago | 896 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days