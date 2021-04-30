CRICKET: Zimbabwe suffer heavy defeat in first Test against Pakistan

Sports / Cricket

by Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE suffered heavy defeat on day three of the first Test cricket encounter against Pakistan when they were beaten by an innings and 116 runs at Harare Sports Club yesterday.After being bowled out for 176 in their first innings, Zimbabwe were poor again when their second turn to bat came as they were blown away for 134 in 46.2 overs to lose by an innings and over 100 runs.Man of the Match, pace bowler Hasan Ali had five wickets for 36 runs in Zimbabwe's second innings after picking up 4/53 in the first innings. Pakistan were all out for 426 in their first and only innings, their highest run contributor being Fawad Alam with 140 runs off 204 deliveries.Alam was complemented by opener Imran Butt's 91 from 236 balls. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of the Zimbabwean bowlers with four wickets for 73 runs, fellow seamer Donald Tiripano had 3/89, left armer Richard Ngarava secured 2/104 while left arm spinner Tendai Chisoro had one wicket.Zimbabwe did have a promising start in their second innings with the opening pair of Kevin Kasuza and Tarisai Musakanda putting on 48 for the first wicket. Kasuza was the first to go, given out leg before wicket to Hasan Ali for 28. Debutant Milton Shumba, who showed some promise in the first innings before he was run out went for four this time around.Musakanda was Zimbabwe's second innings top scorer with 43 prior to being run out. Another debutant, Roy Kaia, the highest run scorer for Zimbabwe in their first innings fell for a four-ball duck, trapped in front by medium pace bowler Faheem Ashraf.Stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor played one short too many and holed out a delivery from left arm spinner Naum Ali, Hasan Ali ran back from mid-off to take a brilliant catch and the celebration from the fielder showed how much the dismissal meant for Pakistan. Taylor departed for 29 off 33 balls and from there it was free fall for the home team.With opening batsman Prince Masvaure absent hurt after he suffered a soft tissue injury to his left hand while fielding on day two, it was all over for Zimbabwe when Ngarava was bowled by Hasan Ali.The two teams take a rest before they clash again in the second Test at the same venue from Friday. For the Lalchand Rajput coached Zimbabwe, it is an opportunity to ponder on what went wrong especially with the bat on home conditions.Skipper Sean Williams missed the first Test after failing to recover from an injury to his left hand. His absence, together with that of the Injured Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza who is recovering from a bone marrow infection, there were gaping holes in Zimbabwe's batting line-up.