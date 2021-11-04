Sports / Cricket
A different kind of Flower power
Andy Flower holds countless records from his days as a talisman of the Zimbabwe cricket team, while the top of the world has also been reached as a coach with England. Such heights can only be scaled by those with a bit about them.
Character has never been an issue for Flower, with it those qualities that have endeared him to bosses on and off the field. For him, success should always be demanded. That approach will, rather inevitably, run some up the wrong way. Not everybody takes kindly to the old school approach.
A winning formula has often been found, though, with Afghanistan the latest team hoping to see him having an impact on their fortunes as he was brought in as a consultant for the T20 World Cup. Little is expected of them as they are priced at 81.0 to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup for anyone looking to bet on cricket markets. In the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan pushed Pakistan close but ultimately came up short and only beat Namibia and Scotland, so there is still lots to be done if they are to be successful.
Setting sights on that particular piece of silverware may be a tad ambitious, but Flower has a habit of getting what he wants. It does, of course, remain to be seen how long he will stick around in the Afghan camp. For now, he is merely collecting more experience, with franchise cricket in the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and Indian Premier League having been his main focus in recent times.
The 53-year-old has never been the type to clip his own wings, though, and will look to make the most of any opportunities put to him. Knowledge is king for those charged with the task of picking teams and delivering positive results. He has delivered plenty of those down the years, out in the middle and from the stands, with the hope being that there will be many more to come.
Has Flower changed his ways?
Flower could, quite rightly, take an ‘if it isn't broke, don't fix it' approach when it comes to his ongoing career in cricket. Given what he has achieved, why should he change his ways?
Survival, though, is all about adapting to your surroundings, and professional sport can have little time for sentiment. The flavor of the month can become another has-been in the blink of an eye. Flower knows as much and has, having favored a no-nonsense approach down the years, started to mellow as he explores alternative ways of bringing the best out of those at his disposal in any given role.
He has told The Telegraph in England: "As my coaching has evolved I've tended to focus more on people's strengths. It's a nicer way to coach, and it builds people's self-esteem and self-confidence, which is absolutely crucial."
There will be no letting up in Flower's demands, he will forever be in the winning business, but there is now an acceptance that the end goal can be reached down various paths.
Before, it was often his way or the highway. As a captain or coach, that can be the only option available. Respect has to be earned and you cannot afford to carry those that have no intention of toeing the line.
A more considered approach can, however, be just as effective and establish the kind of squad harmony that has everyone pulling in the same direction towards an ultimate common goal. Flower appreciates as much and will continue to bloom for the foreseeable future.
The former Zimbabwe Captain Andy Flower has joined the Afghanistan cricket bubble ahead of starting his consultancy role with the team for the T20 World Cup 2021.— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 8, 2021
More: https://t.co/fUgtoMjd2U pic.twitter.com/lLB3I3LGVH
Andy Flower became the first player from Zimbabwe to be inducted into the #ICCHallOfFame 🙌— ICC (@ICC) June 15, 2021
Which knock of his is your favourite?
More ➡️ https://t.co/cd1P5GaRq4 pic.twitter.com/U7X374RoCR
Source - Byo24News