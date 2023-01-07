Zimbabwe cricket coach dies

Sports / Cricket

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Zimbabwe Senior Women's national team coach Sinikiwe Mpofu died yesterday.

She was 37 years of age.Mpofu was pronounced dead on arrival at medical facility after she had collapsed at her home in Masvingo in the morning.In a statement by Zimbabwe Cricket post moterm will be done to ascertain the cause of her death.Her husband Chevrons fielding coach Shepherd Makunura also died on the 15th of December last year.Mpofu was a Zimbabwean cricket coach and player, she represented the Zimbabwe women's national cricket team at two editions of Women's Cricket World cup.