Cricketer Mpofu burial today

by Tarisai Mudahondo
11 Jan 2023 at 10:21hrs | Views
Zimbabwe Senior Women's team coach Sinikiwe Mpofu's body is being laid to rest today at Lady Stanley cemetery, Bulawayo.

Mpofu (37) was pronounced dead on arrival at a medical facility after she had collapsed at her home on Saturday.

Mpofu was a Zimbabwean cricket coach and player, she represented the Zimbabwe Women's national cricket team at two editions of Women's Cricket World cup.

Source - Byo24News

