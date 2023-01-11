Cricketer Mpofu burial today

Sports / Cricket

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Zimbabwe Senior Women's team coach Sinikiwe Mpofu's body is being laid to rest today at Lady Stanley cemetery, Bulawayo.Mpofu (37) was pronounced dead on arrival at a medical facility after she had collapsed at her home on Saturday.Mpofu was a Zimbabwean cricket coach and player, she represented the Zimbabwe Women's national cricket team at two editions of Women's Cricket World cup.