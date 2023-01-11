Sports / Cricket
Cricketer Mpofu burial today
Zimbabwe Senior Women's team coach Sinikiwe Mpofu's body is being laid to rest today at Lady Stanley cemetery, Bulawayo.
Mpofu (37) was pronounced dead on arrival at a medical facility after she had collapsed at her home on Saturday.
Mpofu was a Zimbabwean cricket coach and player, she represented the Zimbabwe Women's national cricket team at two editions of Women's Cricket World cup.
Source - Byo24News