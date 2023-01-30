Zimbabwe's Dambanevana officiates at ICC Women's World Cup

Sports / Cricket

by Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN umpire Sarah Dambanevana wrote her own piece of history after standing in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's U19 T20 World Cup between India and England at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom this Sunday.The 32-year-old former Lady Chevrons bowler had already made history at the start of the competition when she became the first local female cricket umpire to officiate in a major competition.Dambanevana went a step further on Sunday after standing in the final which was won by India and was joined by Candace LaBorde of Trinidad & Tobago in the middle.