Sports / Cricket
Zimbabwe can learn from Ashes Series
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe players celebrate a wicket during their T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Hobart Zimbabwe players celebrate a wicket during their T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Hobart | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC
Zimbabwe's Test players are likely to be keeping an eye on proceedings in England over the coming months as a new chapter is to be written in Ashes history.
It's a series that will see the second and third-placed teams in the world Test rankings go head to head and the Zimbabwe management and players would be wise to learn as much as possible from some of the best in the business.
Two Rivals Can Put On A Show
In a new and exciting age of Test cricket that is seeing more of an influence from the shorter formats of the game, this looks set to be an explosive Ashes series on English soil this summer. The hosts are 2.63 in the Ashes 2023 odds to overcome their rivals Australia and secure a first series win over their old nemesis since 2015. It certainly won't be easy for England, who find themselves in third place in the world rankings, with rivals Australia just above them and India occupying the top spot.
England's cause has not been helped by the loss of star spinner Jack Leach to injury in the build-up to the series but head coach Brendon McCullum can still look to the likes of bowling veterans James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali. With Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes just some of the stars in the batting order, England have the talent to cause Australia problems.
As for the tourists Australia, they will be looking to bounce back after a 2-1 series defeat in India earlier this year. The Baggy Greens knew it would be a massive challenge to take down India in their own backyard and the Aussies just ended up short. Australia have not had to wait long for a chance of redemption and winning an Ashes series in England would certainly put the disappointment of the loss in India to bed. The Aussies have their own veterans in Steve Smith and David Warner to call upon for what looks set to be a competitive series in England.
Zimbabwe Looking For A Spark
Currently down in 10th place in the world Test rankings under head coach David Houghton, Zimbabwe are looking for a certain spark to bring life back to their side. The Chevrons have had a tough run of things over recent years and are without a series win since beating Bangladesh in a home series in the 2004/05 season. There have since been a few drawn series, with a 1-1 draw with Pakistan in 2013 being a standout result. However, overall it has been a far cry from the Zimbabwe sides that managed Test wins over the likes of India and Pakistan in the 1990s.
Coach Houghton is likely to be keeping an eye on the Ashes over the coming weeks, as the Test side look to climb back up the world rankings. Eighth is the highest Zimbabwe have ever been in the standings but with the next generation of players coming through and potential inspiration from this summer's Ashes, perhaps betting things could be around the corner for the Chevrons.
It's a series that will see the second and third-placed teams in the world Test rankings go head to head and the Zimbabwe management and players would be wise to learn as much as possible from some of the best in the business.
Two Rivals Can Put On A Show
In a new and exciting age of Test cricket that is seeing more of an influence from the shorter formats of the game, this looks set to be an explosive Ashes series on English soil this summer. The hosts are 2.63 in the Ashes 2023 odds to overcome their rivals Australia and secure a first series win over their old nemesis since 2015. It certainly won't be easy for England, who find themselves in third place in the world rankings, with rivals Australia just above them and India occupying the top spot.
England's cause has not been helped by the loss of star spinner Jack Leach to injury in the build-up to the series but head coach Brendon McCullum can still look to the likes of bowling veterans James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali. With Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes just some of the stars in the batting order, England have the talent to cause Australia problems.
As for the tourists Australia, they will be looking to bounce back after a 2-1 series defeat in India earlier this year. The Baggy Greens knew it would be a massive challenge to take down India in their own backyard and the Aussies just ended up short. Australia have not had to wait long for a chance of redemption and winning an Ashes series in England would certainly put the disappointment of the loss in India to bed. The Aussies have their own veterans in Steve Smith and David Warner to call upon for what looks set to be a competitive series in England.
Zimbabwe Looking For A Spark
Currently down in 10th place in the world Test rankings under head coach David Houghton, Zimbabwe are looking for a certain spark to bring life back to their side. The Chevrons have had a tough run of things over recent years and are without a series win since beating Bangladesh in a home series in the 2004/05 season. There have since been a few drawn series, with a 1-1 draw with Pakistan in 2013 being a standout result. However, overall it has been a far cry from the Zimbabwe sides that managed Test wins over the likes of India and Pakistan in the 1990s.
Coach Houghton is likely to be keeping an eye on the Ashes over the coming weeks, as the Test side look to climb back up the world rankings. Eighth is the highest Zimbabwe have ever been in the standings but with the next generation of players coming through and potential inspiration from this summer's Ashes, perhaps betting things could be around the corner for the Chevrons.
Source - Byo24News