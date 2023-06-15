Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

Zimbabwe can learn from Ashes Series

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe players celebrate a wicket during their T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Hobart Zimbabwe players celebrate a wicket during their T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Hobart | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC
Zimbabwe's Test players are likely to be keeping an eye on proceedings in England over the coming months as a new chapter is to be written in Ashes history.

It's a series that will see the second and third-placed teams in the world Test rankings go head to head and the Zimbabwe management and players would be wise to learn as much as possible from some of the best in the business.

Two Rivals Can Put On A Show
In a new and exciting age of Test cricket that is seeing more of an influence from the shorter formats of the game, this looks set to be an explosive Ashes series on English soil this summer. The hosts are 2.63 in the Ashes 2023 odds to overcome their rivals Australia and secure a first series win over their old nemesis since 2015. It certainly won't be easy for England, who find themselves in third place in the world rankings, with rivals Australia just above them and India occupying the top spot.

England's cause has not been helped by the loss of star spinner Jack Leach to injury in the build-up to the series but head coach Brendon McCullum can still look to the likes of bowling veterans James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali. With Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes just some of the stars in the batting order, England have the talent to cause Australia problems.



As for the tourists Australia, they will be looking to bounce back after a 2-1 series defeat in India earlier this year. The Baggy Greens knew it would be a massive challenge to take down India in their own backyard and the Aussies just ended up short. Australia have not had to wait long for a chance of redemption and winning an Ashes series in England would certainly put the disappointment of the loss in India to bed. The Aussies have their own veterans in Steve Smith and David Warner to call upon for what looks set to be a competitive series in England.

Zimbabwe Looking For A Spark
Currently down in 10th place in the world Test rankings under head coach David Houghton, Zimbabwe are looking for a certain spark to bring life back to their side. The Chevrons have had a tough run of things over recent years and are without a series win since beating Bangladesh in a home series in the 2004/05 season. There have since been a few drawn series, with a 1-1 draw with Pakistan in 2013 being a standout result. However, overall it has been a far cry from the Zimbabwe sides that managed Test wins over the likes of India and Pakistan in the 1990s.



Coach Houghton is likely to be keeping an eye on the Ashes over the coming weeks, as the Test side look to climb back up the world rankings. Eighth is the highest Zimbabwe have ever been in the standings but with the next generation of players coming through and potential inspiration from this summer's Ashes, perhaps betting things could be around the corner for the Chevrons.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zambia recovers its stolen helicopter from Zimbabwe

33 mins ago | 112 Views

Bereka Mwana is backward, archaic and a discredited voting method

36 mins ago | 33 Views

'Biti was rigged to make way for Chamisa sympathiser'

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mnangagwa cannot win any leadership position in a fair and open political process

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's urban population are lodgers - report

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

4 dead, 6 injured in road accident

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Shebeen Queen set ablaze for refusing beer credit

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwean woman arrested in SA

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

$27 million identity fraud suspect arrested

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts prodigy dies in USA

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Intermediated Money Transfer Tax reduced from 4 to 1%

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere announces Independent candidacy for 2023 Presidential Elections

5 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Analysis: Tendai Biti is down - but not necessarily out

5 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Youth conscientization critical in liberating Zimbabwe!

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

ANC vows 'to stop SA degenerating into a failed state' but has 'comprehensive plans' for Zimbabwe to remain a failed state

6 hrs ago | 626 Views

American is paying billions to Russia's nuclear agency while the two countries are in conflict over the war in Ukraine

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

CCC's candidate selection in Harare East rigged in advance

7 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Primary school pupil survives kidnapping incident

7 hrs ago | 807 Views

Chamisa hangs on to final list of candidates

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

Bulawayo bound bus overturns in SA

7 hrs ago | 736 Views

Zimbabwe launches expiring driver's licence disc

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

USA-based Zimbabwean star to put Afro-pop on the map

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Zanu-PF is pursuing our candidates,' says Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1650 Views

'Green Bombers' threaten to beat up 'unpatriotic' CIO, police officers

13 hrs ago | 1944 Views

'Prepare for Chamisa victory,' says Siziba

13 hrs ago | 1365 Views

CCC candidates selection latest

13 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Mnangagwa begs for church votes

13 hrs ago | 562 Views

Cholera hits wedding guests in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mhona in driver's licence scam

13 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Ngarivhume's Transform Zimbabwe rallies behind Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 483 Views

Threats against teachers show that Zanu-PF is biggest obstacle to free, fair polls

13 hrs ago | 483 Views

Chamisa fingered in Harare City Council recruitment storm

13 hrs ago | 493 Views

Ama2K turn up 4ED

13 hrs ago | 458 Views

New city for 30 000 residents on the cards in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Machaya acquitted

13 hrs ago | 490 Views

PPC grim warning for Zimbabwe operations

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF names candidates for Matebeleland North provincial council

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

Doctors and Nurses 4ED treat residents in New Lobengula

13 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe consumer demand remains firm despite currency depreciation

13 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bongani Mafu praises Knox Mutizwa

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe detractors target Chinese investors

13 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chamisa was desperate to see the back of Tendai Biti?

13 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Nyamuzihwa Mucheche declared a national hero

13 hrs ago | 349 Views

Dealer loses gold, cash to robbers

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe tourist arrivals jump 108% in Q1

13 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZEC invites nominations for women, youth quota

13 hrs ago | 106 Views

China takes next step in currency globalisation

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Jabulani Sibanda likens opposition to the devil

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa claims economic sabotage by 'detractors'

13 hrs ago | 123 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days