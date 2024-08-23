Sports / Cricket
England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025
After a gap of more than two decades, England will play a men's test match against Zimbabwe next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.
The one-off Test will take place at Trent Bridge on 22 May, and is followed by five Tests against India starting at Headingley on 20 June.
England women will also face India in five T20s and three one-day internationals, which will run alongside the men's series.
The fifth men's Test against India, which concludes on 4 August, is the last Test that England will play before the Ashes in Australia over the winter.
A first women's Test at Lord's has additionally been confirmed for 2026, also between England and India.
But there is no home Test scheduled for Heather Knight's side for the second consecutive year.
Both West Indies' men's and women's sides will travel for white-ball series between May and June, with three T20s and three ODIs for each series.
England men's white-ball sides will host South Africa in September, before travelling to Ireland at the end of the month.
England Men v Zimbabwe, one-off Rothesay Test: 22-25 May - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:00 BST
England Women v West Indies - Vitality IT20 Series
1st T20: 21 May - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury, 18:30 BST
2nd T20: 23 May - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 18:35 BST
3rd T20: 26 May - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 14:30 BST
Metro Bank ODI Series
1st ODI: 30 May - The County Ground, Derby, 13:00 BST
2nd ODI: 4 June - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, 13:00 BST
3rd ODI: 7 June - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11:00 BST
England Men v West Indies - Metro Bank ODI Series
1st ODI: 29 May - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 13:00 BST
2nd ODI: 1 June - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:00 BST
3rd ODI: 3 June - The Kia Oval, London, 13:00 BST
Vitality IT20 Series
1st T20: 6 June - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 18:30 BST
2nd T20: 8 June - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 14:30 BST
3rd T20: 10 June - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 18:30 BST
England Men v India - Rothesay Test Series (All start at 11:00 BST)
1st Test: 20-24 June - Headingley, Leeds
2nd Test: 2-6 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham
3rd Test: 10-14 July - Lord's, London
4th Test: 23-27 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5th Test: 31 July - 4 August - The Kia Oval, London
England Women v India - Vitality IT20 Series
1st T20: 28 June - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 14:30 BST
2nd T20: 1 July - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 18:30 BST
3rd T20: 4 July - The Kia Oval, London, 18:35 BST
4th T20: 9 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 18:30 BST
5th T20: 12 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 18:35 BST
Metro Bank ODI Series
1st ODI: 16 July - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 13:00 BST
2nd ODI: 19 July - Lord's, London, 11:00 BST
3rd ODI: 22 July - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 13:00 BST
England Men v South Africa - Metro Bank ODI Series
1st ODI: 2 September - Headingley, Leeds, 13:00 BST
2nd ODI: 4 September - Lord's, London, 13:00 BST
3rd ODI: 7 September - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 11:00 BST
Vitality IT20 Series
1st T20: 10 September - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 18:30 BST
2nd T20: 12 September - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 18:30 BST
3rd T20: 14 September - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 14:30 BST
Source - SuperSport