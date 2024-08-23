Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
After a gap of more than two decades, England will play a men's test match against Zimbabwe next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.

The one-off Test will take place at Trent Bridge on 22 May, and is followed by five Tests against India starting at Headingley on 20 June.

England women will also face India in five T20s and three one-day internationals, which will run alongside the men's series.

The fifth men's Test against India, which concludes on 4 August, is the last Test that England will play before the Ashes in Australia over the winter.

A first women's Test at Lord's has additionally been confirmed for 2026, also between England and India.

But there is no home Test scheduled for Heather Knight's side for the second consecutive year.

Both West Indies' men's and women's sides will travel for white-ball series between May and June, with three T20s and three ODIs for each series.

England men's white-ball sides will host South Africa in September, before travelling to Ireland at the end of the month.

England Men v Zimbabwe, one-off Rothesay Test: 22-25 May - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:00 BST

England Women v West Indies - Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20: 21 May - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury, 18:30 BST
2nd T20: 23 May - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 18:35 BST
3rd T20: 26 May - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 14:30 BST

Metro Bank ODI Series

1st ODI: 30 May - The County Ground, Derby, 13:00 BST
2nd ODI: 4 June - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, 13:00 BST
3rd ODI: 7 June - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11:00 BST

England Men v West Indies - Metro Bank ODI Series

1st ODI: 29 May - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 13:00 BST
2nd ODI: 1 June - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:00 BST
3rd ODI: 3 June - The Kia Oval, London, 13:00 BST

Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20: 6 June - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 18:30 BST
2nd T20: 8 June - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 14:30 BST
3rd T20: 10 June - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 18:30 BST

England Men v India - Rothesay Test Series (All start at 11:00 BST)

1st Test: 20-24 June - Headingley, Leeds
2nd Test: 2-6 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham
3rd Test: 10-14 July - Lord's, London
4th Test: 23-27 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5th Test: 31 July - 4 August - The Kia Oval, London

England Women v India - Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20: 28 June - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 14:30 BST
2nd T20: 1 July - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 18:30 BST
3rd T20: 4 July - The Kia Oval, London, 18:35 BST
4th T20: 9 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 18:30 BST
5th T20: 12 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 18:35 BST

Metro Bank ODI Series

1st ODI: 16 July - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 13:00 BST
2nd ODI: 19 July - Lord's, London, 11:00 BST
3rd ODI: 22 July - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 13:00 BST

England Men v South Africa - Metro Bank ODI Series

1st ODI: 2 September - Headingley, Leeds, 13:00 BST
2nd ODI: 4 September - Lord's, London, 13:00 BST
3rd ODI: 7 September - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 11:00 BST

Vitality IT20 Series

1st T20: 10 September - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 18:30 BST
2nd T20: 12 September - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 18:30 BST
3rd T20: 14 September - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 14:30 BST

Source - SuperSport

Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga's wife to officially open Matabeleland South Agricultural Show

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Dhuterere pulls the plug on UK Music Festival participation

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mutare lawyer guilty of misconduct

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZESA increases load-shedding schedules across Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two permanent secretaries

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Go no further,'.. Muzorewa tells Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 596 Views

Data from Freeman Chari is neither surprising nor new

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa was bribed by Zanu-PF claim rubbished

7 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mandla reveals that Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa in 2023 Zimbabwe Presidential elections

7 hrs ago | 585 Views

Death of girl at church creates ugly fights

9 hrs ago | 888 Views

Man stabs brother, burns hut over US$200

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

CCC MP sucked into missing teen investigation

9 hrs ago | 316 Views

'Heroes' widows struggling'

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Drunk man dies in inferno

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF members use dead people's IDs to steal food aid

9 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mafume slammed for attending training at Zanu-PF Ideological school

9 hrs ago | 156 Views

Driver 'intentionally' crashes kombi into police roadblock

9 hrs ago | 278 Views

National Sports Stadium ready by December 2024

10 hrs ago | 234 Views

Raymond Zondo's 'tainted' legacy draws to a sharp close

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabwe does not need opposition politics

10 hrs ago | 709 Views

ZACC swoops on tobacco board chair, ex-CEO

10 hrs ago | 272 Views

War veterans identify land to parcel out among themselves

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Apostolic sect leaders request police protection ahead of Mnangagwa visit

10 hrs ago | 189 Views

ZIFA, Sports Commission sign MoU to restore normalcy to Zimbabwe football

10 hrs ago | 44 Views

King Munhumutapa demands chiefs' allegiance

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

Villagers stranded after govt shuts down clinic

10 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwean migrants flee Dudula raids in Soweto

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

Man indecently assaults 10-year-old girl in car boot

10 hrs ago | 80 Views

Man killed for reprimanding duo for urinating on wall

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

10 hrs ago | 258 Views

Former TIMB boss cleared

10 hrs ago | 48 Views

DA flexes its control over Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Lovemore Moyo was Speaker of GNU Parliament yet did not know its primary task was implementing reforms. Shocking!

23 Aug 2024 at 21:47hrs | 741 Views

Zimbabwe to achieve targeted metric tonnes of winter wheat

23 Aug 2024 at 17:12hrs | 196 Views

CCC agrees to attend Zanu-PF's school of ideology

23 Aug 2024 at 15:38hrs | 1350 Views

The Grand Tour: One for The Road - Zimbabwe edition to premiere on September 13

23 Aug 2024 at 15:32hrs | 249 Views

Are your friends damaging your health? Five signs they might be

23 Aug 2024 at 13:29hrs | 527 Views

Embrace political tolerance and maturity for national interest: Sen. Tshabangu

23 Aug 2024 at 12:10hrs | 694 Views

WATCH: Alderman Chiweshe assures communities involvement in Muzarabani gas project

23 Aug 2024 at 12:02hrs | 340 Views

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 4038 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

23 Aug 2024 at 07:11hrs | 1418 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

23 Aug 2024 at 07:10hrs | 615 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

23 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 654 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 1150 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

23 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 309 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

23 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 926 Views