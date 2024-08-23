England to host Zimbabwe for one Test in 2025

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

After a gap of more than two decades, England will play a men's test match against Zimbabwe next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Thursday.The one-off Test will take place at Trent Bridge on 22 May, and is followed by five Tests against India starting at Headingley on 20 June.England women will also face India in five T20s and three one-day internationals, which will run alongside the men's series.The fifth men's Test against India, which concludes on 4 August, is the last Test that England will play before the Ashes in Australia over the winter.A first women's Test at Lord's has additionally been confirmed for 2026, also between England and India.But there is no home Test scheduled for Heather Knight's side for the second consecutive year.Both West Indies' men's and women's sides will travel for white-ball series between May and June, with three T20s and three ODIs for each series.England men's white-ball sides will host South Africa in September, before travelling to Ireland at the end of the month.England Men v Zimbabwe, one-off Rothesay Test: 22-25 May - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11:00 BSTEngland Women v West Indies - Vitality IT20 Series1st T20: 21 May - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury, 18:30 BST2nd T20: 23 May - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 18:35 BST3rd T20: 26 May - The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford, 14:30 BSTMetro Bank ODI Series1st ODI: 30 May - The County Ground, Derby, 13:00 BST2nd ODI: 4 June - Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, 13:00 BST3rd ODI: 7 June - Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11:00 BSTEngland Men v West Indies - Metro Bank ODI Series1st ODI: 29 May - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 13:00 BST2nd ODI: 1 June - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:00 BST3rd ODI: 3 June - The Kia Oval, London, 13:00 BSTVitality IT20 Series1st T20: 6 June - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 18:30 BST2nd T20: 8 June - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 14:30 BST3rd T20: 10 June - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 18:30 BSTEngland Men v India - Rothesay Test Series (All start at 11:00 BST)1st Test: 20-24 June - Headingley, Leeds2nd Test: 2-6 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham3rd Test: 10-14 July - Lord's, London4th Test: 23-27 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester5th Test: 31 July - 4 August - The Kia Oval, LondonEngland Women v India - Vitality IT20 Series1st T20: 28 June - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 14:30 BST2nd T20: 1 July - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol, 18:30 BST3rd T20: 4 July - The Kia Oval, London, 18:35 BST4th T20: 9 July - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 18:30 BST5th T20: 12 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham, 18:35 BSTMetro Bank ODI Series1st ODI: 16 July - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 13:00 BST2nd ODI: 19 July - Lord's, London, 11:00 BST3rd ODI: 22 July - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 13:00 BSTEngland Men v South Africa - Metro Bank ODI Series1st ODI: 2 September - Headingley, Leeds, 13:00 BST2nd ODI: 4 September - Lord's, London, 13:00 BST3rd ODI: 7 September - Utilita Bowl, Southampton, 11:00 BSTVitality IT20 Series1st T20: 10 September - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 18:30 BST2nd T20: 12 September - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 18:30 BST3rd T20: 14 September - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 14:30 BST