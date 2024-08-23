Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's govt promises transparent food distribution

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare has announced a robust and transparent system for distributing drought relief food to ensure it reaches vulnerable communities nationwide. This was confirmed by Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha during a recent parliamentary session, addressing concerns raised by legislator Mutsa Francisca about ensuring food aid reaches its intended beneficiaries without theft.

Amidst allegations that some food parcels are misappropriated by officials for personal gain or sale, Deputy Minister Dinha outlined several measures designed to uphold the integrity of the distribution process.

She emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that food assistance reaches those in need, noting the implementation of the Drought Relief Committees at both national and local levels. These committees oversee and monitor all grain distribution processes. Traditional leaders, including chiefs, headmen, and village heads, are also involved to help ensure proper distribution and address any grievances.

Additionally, the ministry has adopted the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy Manual, which details the food distribution process from beneficiary registration to final delivery. Dinha highlighted that community involvement is crucial, allowing any member to report anomalies, with legal action taken when necessary.

The ministry has also focused on training officials involved in the drought relief program, providing them with skills in supply chain management and e-management to enhance efficiency and transparency.

To further safeguard the food aid, no truck carrying grain is allowed to leave the Grain Marketing Depot (GMB) for distribution without a police escort. At distribution points, measures are in place to ensure that grain is delivered and distributed on the same day and during daylight hours.

Source - the zimbabwean

