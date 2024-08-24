Prince Dube making waves in Tanzania

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube is proving to be an excellent acquisition for Young Africans, maintaining his impressive scoring form for the Tanzanian giants. Over the weekend, Dube netted a goal as Young Africans dominated Vital' O of Burundi 6-0 in the first round of the Caf Champions League qualifiers.Vital' O's challenge was hampered by a red card that reduced them to 10 men. Ivorian Pacome Zouzoua broke the deadlock with a penalty in the 14th minute of the second leg in Dar es Salaam. Young Africans, commonly known as Yanga, extended their lead to four goals with contributions from Clement Mzize, Chama, and Dube. Vital' O faced further setbacks with another player sent off, and eventually conceded additional goals to Burkinabe star Stephane Aziz Ki and Yahya Mudathir before the match ended.Dube also scored in the first leg, which Yanga won 4-0. His scoring streak continues as he found the net in the Tanzanian Community Shield against his former team Azam and in a 4-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa. He also scored against TS Galaxy during pre-season in South Africa.There is ongoing speculation about a potential return to the national team for Dube, who is eager to revitalize his career at Yanga after a challenging season with Azam, marked by injuries and boardroom disputes. Dube had believed his contract with Azam ended on June 30, but it actually had two more years remaining. The resulting conflict led him to stop training and push for his release. Azam initially demanded $300,000 for his release, while Dube offered $250,000.Dube joined Azam in 2020 from Highlanders for a reported fee of $50,000, becoming the third Zimbabwean to sign with the club.