Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

Sports / Cricket

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe are set to host South Africa and New Zealand in what promises to be a high-profile home season after a long time. It will be the African bout to start off as Zimbabwe and South Africa face off for two Tests. It will be the first time that the Proteas will be playing a red-ball in Zimbabwe since 2014.The action then to shifts to T20Is with an eye on the World Cup next year. New Zealand will join Zimbabwe and South Africa in the T20I tri-series, with each team playing each other twice. It will be the first T20I tri-series in the country since 2018 when Pakistan and Australia visited. The season ends with Zimbabwe battling the Black Caps across two Tests.All the Tests in the season will be played in Bulawayo while Harare will be the hub for the tri-series.Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni hoped this potentially historic home season would play a role in lifting the game in the country."Hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I tri-series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe," said Makoni."We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and putting on a great spectacle for our passionate cricket fans."