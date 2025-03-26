Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Cricket

Zimbabwe to host South Africa and New Zealand for Tests and T20I tri-series

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe are set to host South Africa and New Zealand in what promises to be a high-profile home season after a long time. It will be the African bout to start off as Zimbabwe and South Africa face off for two Tests. It will be the first time that the Proteas will be playing a red-ball in Zimbabwe since 2014.

The action then to shifts to T20Is with an eye on the World Cup next year. New Zealand will join Zimbabwe and South Africa in the T20I tri-series, with each team playing each other twice. It will be the first T20I tri-series in the country since 2018 when Pakistan and Australia visited. The season ends with Zimbabwe battling the Black Caps across two Tests.

All the Tests in the season will be played in Bulawayo while Harare will be the hub for the tri-series.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni hoped this potentially historic home season would play a role in lifting the game in the country.

"Hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I tri-series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe," said Makoni.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and putting on a great spectacle for our passionate cricket fans."

Source - Cricbuzz
More on: #Cricket, #ZImbabwe

Comments


Must Read

High school teacher acquitted for fondling learner's manhood

18 mins ago | 38 Views

Suspect bites police officer's leg

25 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Sanyatwe as Minister of Sports

56 mins ago | 106 Views

Cape Independence Briton NOT a South African citizen

60 mins ago | 84 Views

UN judge from Uganda is convicted in the UK of forcing a woman into slavery

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Blessed Geza drops another 'bombshell' escalates scathing attacks

3 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Who benefits from Zanu-PF infighting?

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

Has Mnangagwa played his joker too soon?

3 hrs ago | 899 Views

Onismor Bhasera returns to SuperSport United as Coach

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa sweats over March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zwigananda FC trying to capture Rufaro Stadium

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

CIO charged with human trafficking

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Vapostori call for peace ahead of March 31 protests

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimsec in registration mop-up exercise

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa turns to vendors to thwart 31 March protest

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe's Health ministry in budget quandary

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor to have his day in court over bribery allegations

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Bulawayo businesses flee CBD to suburbs

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Pfumvudza pearl millet variety grows unusually tall without maturing

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa issues stern warning

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF MPs hail Minister of potholes, team

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Police imposes weapons ban ahead of anti-Mnangagwa protests

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Businesswoman wins trademark dispute against ONA Brands

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Charles Prince Airport set to become an international airport

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe govt to launch e-library for schools

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Nkosinathi Ncube led ZINARA scoops top award for revenue collection

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa, Ruto to set terms of reference for DRC mediation panel

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Elderly Bulawayo couple sentenced for exploiting bank glitch

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

ZDVI to engage legislators as WhatsApp ground is created for diaspora and MPs interaction before 31 March 2025

11 hrs ago | 408 Views

Mnangagwa missed one fact: Unlike Mugabe, he has never been genuinely respected within ZANU-PF

11 hrs ago | 701 Views

WATCH: Blessed Geza declares war on corruption, Names Zanu-PF 'looters'

11 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Govt distances itself from school fundraising directive

15 hrs ago | 229 Views

Masca workers continue to raise concerns over a cocktail of issues

17 hrs ago | 751 Views

Kirsty Coventry relocates to Lausanne, Switzerland

26 Mar 2025 at 08:44hrs | 2745 Views

Mohadi honoured with Induna Matshe Leadership Excellence Award

26 Mar 2025 at 07:39hrs | 708 Views

DA's Zille calls for unity among Zimbabwean opposition leaders

26 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1584 Views

Garwe challenged to release Gweru report

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 913 Views

Man fatally attacked after dispute over beer

26 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 651 Views

BCC to train firefighters in Matebeleland region

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 364 Views

Vendors demand justice against Insiza councillor

26 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 637 Views

Harare man jailed for forging ex-minister's property title deed

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 402 Views

NRZ flags increase in rail-road level crossing accidents

26 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 105 Views

Illegal forex trader shot and robbed in Bulawayo

26 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 632 Views

Man 'robs' ex-girlfriend at knife-point

26 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 339 Views

Man 'stabs' neighbour with hooked wire

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 216 Views

2 suspected Chivayo lobola robbers appear in court

26 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 336 Views

Suspected robber arrested after escaping from custody

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 251 Views

School temporarily closed amid suspected spiritual attack

26 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 318 Views

Diaspora remittances surge 7,5% in February

26 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 102 Views